Daniel Moraes Da Silva

UpMountain MT4

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
21 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 18%
Exness-Real
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
322
Profit Trade:
208 (64.59%)
Loss Trade:
114 (35.40%)
Best Trade:
17.75 USD
Worst Trade:
-6.77 USD
Profitto lordo:
320.24 USD (26 327 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-139.64 USD (16 405 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (7.58 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
28.00 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.26
Attività di trading:
78.59%
Massimo carico di deposito:
17.04%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
22
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
10.02
Long Trade:
149 (46.27%)
Short Trade:
173 (53.73%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.29
Profitto previsto:
0.56 USD
Profitto medio:
1.54 USD
Perdita media:
-1.22 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-9.78 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-9.78 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
3.65%
Previsione annuale:
45.28%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.84 USD
Massimale:
18.03 USD (1.52%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.52% (18.03 USD)
Per equità:
18.83% (216.50 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 322
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 181
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 10K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +17.75 USD
Worst Trade: -7 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +7.58 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9.78 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 5% per month operating normally AUDCAD.
Minimum balance is 1200 USD and leverage is 200.
Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.

Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.
Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618
In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.07.15 16:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.15 02:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.08 06:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.07 01:17
Share of trading days is too low
2025.05.07 01:17
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.05.06 15:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.28 13:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.28 13:48
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.28 13:48
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.28 13:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.28 13:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
