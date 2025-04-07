SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / LeeLee
Bin Li

LeeLee

Bin Li
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
26 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 3%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
118
Profit Trade:
104 (88.13%)
Loss Trade:
14 (11.86%)
Best Trade:
31.62 USD
Worst Trade:
-177.54 USD
Profitto lordo:
708.77 USD (279 903 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-692.70 USD (764 241 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (112.22 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
123.53 USD (16)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
6.03%
Massimo carico di deposito:
29.11%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.06
Long Trade:
72 (61.02%)
Short Trade:
46 (38.98%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.02
Profitto previsto:
0.14 USD
Profitto medio:
6.82 USD
Perdita media:
-49.48 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-39.07 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-177.54 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
30.74%
Previsione annuale:
373.02%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
197.67 USD
Massimale:
280.03 USD (48.09%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
48.07% (279.96 USD)
Per equità:
33.03% (151.52 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 101
BTCUSD 17
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 67
BTCUSD -51
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 3.1K
BTCUSD -487K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +31.62 USD
Worst Trade: -178 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 16
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +112.22 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -39.07 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.55 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.92 × 5752
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
64 più
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.25 23:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.23 03:18
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.22 00:49
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.17 23:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 23:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.16 13:07
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 06:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.10 13:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.06 01:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.04.07 05:17
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.04.07 05:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.04.07 05:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
