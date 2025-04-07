- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
171
Profit Trades:
151 (88.30%)
Loss Trades:
20 (11.70%)
Best trade:
135.50 USD
Worst trade:
-351.82 USD
Gross Profit:
1 991.59 USD (291 120 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 702.55 USD (776 683 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (751.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
751.48 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
4.01%
Max deposit load:
29.27%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.82
Long Trades:
107 (62.57%)
Short Trades:
64 (37.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
1.69 USD
Average Profit:
13.19 USD
Average Loss:
-85.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-39.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-351.82 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
12.85%
Annual Forecast:
155.96%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
207.40 USD
Maximal:
352.80 USD (30.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.87% (315.53 USD)
By Equity:
33.19% (151.74 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|154
|BTCUSD
|17
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|340
|BTCUSD
|-51
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|BTCUSD
|-487K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +135.50 USD
Worst trade: -352 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +751.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -39.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.86 × 5988
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 26
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|2.89 × 89
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|2.95 × 19
|
Eightcap-Live
|3.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.08 × 197
