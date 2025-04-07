SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / LeeLee
Bin Li

LeeLee

Bin Li
0 reviews
Reliability
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 58%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
171
Profit Trades:
151 (88.30%)
Loss Trades:
20 (11.70%)
Best trade:
135.50 USD
Worst trade:
-351.82 USD
Gross Profit:
1 991.59 USD (291 120 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 702.55 USD (776 683 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (751.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
751.48 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
4.01%
Max deposit load:
29.27%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.82
Long Trades:
107 (62.57%)
Short Trades:
64 (37.43%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
1.69 USD
Average Profit:
13.19 USD
Average Loss:
-85.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-39.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-351.82 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
12.85%
Annual Forecast:
155.96%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
207.40 USD
Maximal:
352.80 USD (30.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.87% (315.53 USD)
By Equity:
33.19% (151.74 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 154
BTCUSD 17
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 340
BTCUSD -51
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.8K
BTCUSD -487K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +135.50 USD
Worst trade: -352 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +751.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -39.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
OxSecurities-Live
0.50 × 2
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.86 × 5988
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.89 × 89
Exness-MT5Real28
2.95 × 19
Eightcap-Live
3.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.08 × 197
67 more...
No reviews
2026.01.13 15:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.04 02:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.30 00:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 04:28
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.28 04:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.28 03:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.20 20:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.02 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.25 23:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.23 03:18
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.22 00:49
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.17 23:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 23:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.16 13:07
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 06:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.10 13:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.05.06 01:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
