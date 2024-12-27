SegnaliSezioni
Cheuk Yin Choy

Weekly trading straddy

Cheuk Yin Choy
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
38 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 89%
Pepperstone-Edge01
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3 092
Profit Trade:
1 867 (60.38%)
Loss Trade:
1 225 (39.62%)
Best Trade:
136.33 USD
Worst Trade:
-124.47 USD
Profitto lordo:
9 864.74 USD (577 744 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6 612.99 USD (428 254 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (44.47 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
277.26 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
96.37%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.31%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
40
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
11.61
Long Trade:
1 411 (45.63%)
Short Trade:
1 681 (54.37%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.49
Profitto previsto:
1.05 USD
Profitto medio:
5.28 USD
Perdita media:
-5.40 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-40.65 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-147.62 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
2.72%
Previsione annuale:
32.18%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
280.09 USD (3.93%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.96% (280.09 USD)
Per equità:
10.92% (583.82 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURJPY 579
NZDUSD 578
EURUSD 578
USDJPY 576
AUDUSD 576
CADCHF 84
EURGBP 73
AUDNZD 48
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURJPY 1.4K
NZDUSD 7
EURUSD 72
USDJPY 1.4K
AUDUSD 81
CADCHF 151
EURGBP 132
AUDNZD -1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURJPY 70K
NZDUSD -12K
EURUSD 12K
USDJPY 88K
AUDUSD -13K
CADCHF -271
EURGBP 5.8K
AUDNZD -553
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +136.33 USD
Worst Trade: -124 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +44.47 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -40.65 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-Edge01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

MBTrading-Live
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 40
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
0.63 × 205
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.67 × 3
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
0.70 × 40
ICMarkets-Live04
0.88 × 91
Tickmill-Live04
1.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge11
1.10 × 2167
KRCCORP-Real
1.11 × 288
EGlobal-Cent4
1.20 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.41 × 177
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.47 × 19
ATCBrokersLiq1-Live
1.51 × 39
InvestAZ-Server
1.54 × 138
Tickmill-Live
1.58 × 193
TradersWay-Live
1.63 × 41
MaxFX-Live Server
1.66 × 35
OctaFX-Real
1.68 × 149
InvestAZ-Real
1.71 × 7
ICMarkets-Live02
1.89 × 36
Pepperstone-Edge12
1.98 × 1052
179 più
Invole more hand trading much higher risk maybe lower profit, sub if you want but pls at least 4000 USD 
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.07.31 08:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 03:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.15 10:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.07 09:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.17 01:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.20 08:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.09 10:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.09 09:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.09 08:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.06 13:37
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.06 13:37
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.06 12:34
Share of trading days is too low
2025.01.06 12:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.01.06 00:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.27 19:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.27 19:04
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.12.27 19:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2024.12.27 19:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.12.27 19:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
