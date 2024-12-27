- Crescita
Trade:
3 092
Profit Trade:
1 867 (60.38%)
Loss Trade:
1 225 (39.62%)
Best Trade:
136.33 USD
Worst Trade:
-124.47 USD
Profitto lordo:
9 864.74 USD (577 744 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6 612.99 USD (428 254 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (44.47 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
277.26 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.09
Attività di trading:
96.37%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.31%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
40
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
11.61
Long Trade:
1 411 (45.63%)
Short Trade:
1 681 (54.37%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.49
Profitto previsto:
1.05 USD
Profitto medio:
5.28 USD
Perdita media:
-5.40 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-40.65 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-147.62 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
2.72%
Previsione annuale:
32.18%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
280.09 USD (3.93%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
4.96% (280.09 USD)
Per equità:
10.92% (583.82 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|579
|NZDUSD
|578
|EURUSD
|578
|USDJPY
|576
|AUDUSD
|576
|CADCHF
|84
|EURGBP
|73
|AUDNZD
|48
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURJPY
|1.4K
|NZDUSD
|7
|EURUSD
|72
|USDJPY
|1.4K
|AUDUSD
|81
|CADCHF
|151
|EURGBP
|132
|AUDNZD
|-1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURJPY
|70K
|NZDUSD
|-12K
|EURUSD
|12K
|USDJPY
|88K
|AUDUSD
|-13K
|CADCHF
|-271
|EURGBP
|5.8K
|AUDNZD
|-553
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +136.33 USD
Worst Trade: -124 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +44.47 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -40.65 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-Edge01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
MBTrading-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 40
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.63 × 205
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.67 × 3
|
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
|0.70 × 40
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.88 × 91
|
Tickmill-Live04
|1.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|1.10 × 2167
|
KRCCORP-Real
|1.11 × 288
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|1.20 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.41 × 177
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|1.47 × 19
|
ATCBrokersLiq1-Live
|1.51 × 39
|
InvestAZ-Server
|1.54 × 138
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.58 × 193
|
TradersWay-Live
|1.63 × 41
|
MaxFX-Live Server
|1.66 × 35
|
OctaFX-Real
|1.68 × 149
|
InvestAZ-Real
|1.71 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|1.89 × 36
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|1.98 × 1052
Invole more hand trading much higher risk maybe lower profit, sub if you want but pls at least 4000 USD
