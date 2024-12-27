SignalsSections
Cheuk Yin Choy

Second AC

Cheuk Yin Choy
0 reviews
Reliability
55 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 8%
Pepperstone-Edge01
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 740
Profit Trades:
2 258 (60.37%)
Loss Trades:
1 482 (39.63%)
Best trade:
431.27 USD
Worst trade:
-676.35 USD
Gross Profit:
13 940.94 USD (699 251 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 301.72 USD (583 428 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (44.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
431.27 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.18%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
55
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.07
Long Trades:
1 813 (48.48%)
Short Trades:
1 927 (51.52%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.10 USD
Average Profit:
6.17 USD
Average Loss:
-9.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-40.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 891.16 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-52.27%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
588.44 USD
Maximal:
5 018.54 USD (55.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
53.57% (5 018.54 USD)
By Equity:
41.31% (4 132.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 707
EURJPY 707
AUDUSD 707
NZDUSD 707
EURUSD 707
CADCHF 84
EURGBP 73
AUDNZD 48
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 694
EURJPY -378
AUDUSD -874
NZDUSD -807
EURUSD 722
CADCHF 151
EURGBP 132
AUDNZD -1
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 82K
EURJPY 51K
AUDUSD -21K
NZDUSD -17K
EURUSD 17K
CADCHF -271
EURGBP 5.8K
AUDNZD -553
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +431.27 USD
Worst trade: -676 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MBTrading-Live
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 40
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
0.63 × 205
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.67 × 3
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
0.70 × 40
ICMarkets-Live04
0.88 × 91
Tickmill-Live04
1.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge11
1.10 × 2167
KRCCORP-Real
1.11 × 288
EGlobal-Cent4
1.20 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.41 × 177
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.47 × 19
ATCBrokersLiq1-Live
1.51 × 39
InvestAZ-Server
1.54 × 138
Tickmill-Live
1.58 × 193
TradersWay-Live
1.63 × 41
MaxFX-Live Server
1.66 × 35
OctaFX-Real
1.68 × 149
InvestAZ-Real
1.71 × 7
ICMarkets-Live02
1.89 × 36
Pepperstone-Edge12
1.98 × 1052
179 more...
No reviews
2026.01.19 15:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.19 15:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.19 15:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.27% of days out of 374 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.19 15:23
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.19 17:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.12 15:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 13:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 23:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 15:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 17:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 14:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 14:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.31 08:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.31 03:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.15 10:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.07 09:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.17 01:08
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.01.20 08:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.01.09 10:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.01.09 09:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Second AC
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
7.7K
USD
55
99%
3 740
60%
100%
0.97
-0.10
USD
54%
1:500
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.