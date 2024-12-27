The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

MBTrading-Live 0.00 × 3 Pepperstone-Demo01 0.00 × 40 ICMarkets-Live12 0.00 × 2 ICMarkets-Live11 0.00 × 1 FPMarkets-Live2 0.00 × 3 ICMarketsSC-Live23 0.00 × 3 ICMarkets-Live18 0.63 × 205 AdmiralMarkets-Live3 0.67 × 3 PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo 0.70 × 40 ICMarkets-Live04 0.88 × 91 Tickmill-Live04 1.00 × 3 Pepperstone-Edge11 1.10 × 2167 KRCCORP-Real 1.11 × 288 EGlobal-Cent4 1.20 × 5 Pepperstone-Edge07 1.41 × 177 FXOpen-ECN Live Server 1.47 × 19 ATCBrokersLiq1-Live 1.51 × 39 InvestAZ-Server 1.54 × 138 Tickmill-Live 1.58 × 193 TradersWay-Live 1.63 × 41 MaxFX-Live Server 1.66 × 35 OctaFX-Real 1.68 × 149 InvestAZ-Real 1.71 × 7 ICMarkets-Live02 1.89 × 36 Pepperstone-Edge12 1.98 × 1052 179 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor