- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 740
Profit Trades:
2 258 (60.37%)
Loss Trades:
1 482 (39.63%)
Best trade:
431.27 USD
Worst trade:
-676.35 USD
Gross Profit:
13 940.94 USD (699 251 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 301.72 USD (583 428 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (44.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
431.27 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.18%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
55
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.07
Long Trades:
1 813 (48.48%)
Short Trades:
1 927 (51.52%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.10 USD
Average Profit:
6.17 USD
Average Loss:
-9.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-40.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 891.16 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-52.27%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
588.44 USD
Maximal:
5 018.54 USD (55.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
53.57% (5 018.54 USD)
By Equity:
41.31% (4 132.91 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|707
|EURJPY
|707
|AUDUSD
|707
|NZDUSD
|707
|EURUSD
|707
|CADCHF
|84
|EURGBP
|73
|AUDNZD
|48
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|694
|EURJPY
|-378
|AUDUSD
|-874
|NZDUSD
|-807
|EURUSD
|722
|CADCHF
|151
|EURGBP
|132
|AUDNZD
|-1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|82K
|EURJPY
|51K
|AUDUSD
|-21K
|NZDUSD
|-17K
|EURUSD
|17K
|CADCHF
|-271
|EURGBP
|5.8K
|AUDNZD
|-553
Best trade: +431.27 USD
Worst trade: -676 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.47 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.65 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
MBTrading-Live
|0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 40
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.63 × 205
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.67 × 3
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
|0.70 × 40
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.88 × 91
Tickmill-Live04
|1.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge11
|1.10 × 2167
KRCCORP-Real
|1.11 × 288
EGlobal-Cent4
|1.20 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.41 × 177
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|1.47 × 19
ATCBrokersLiq1-Live
|1.51 × 39
InvestAZ-Server
|1.54 × 138
Tickmill-Live
|1.58 × 193
TradersWay-Live
|1.63 × 41
MaxFX-Live Server
|1.66 × 35
OctaFX-Real
|1.68 × 149
InvestAZ-Real
|1.71 × 7
ICMarkets-Live02
|1.89 × 36
Pepperstone-Edge12
|1.98 × 1052
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
USD
7.7K
USD
USD
55
99%
3 740
60%
100%
0.97
-0.10
USD
USD
54%
1:500