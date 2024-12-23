SegnaliSezioni
Ben Hebblethwaite

Pipwise Dynamic Grid EA

Ben Hebblethwaite
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
39 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 16%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
546
Profit Trade:
431 (78.93%)
Loss Trade:
115 (21.06%)
Best Trade:
611.24 GBP
Worst Trade:
-830.53 GBP
Profitto lordo:
9 477.11 GBP (108 452 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-8 223.03 GBP (313 179 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
50 (213.25 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
993.38 GBP (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
98.91%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.07%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.19
Long Trade:
338 (61.90%)
Short Trade:
208 (38.10%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.15
Profitto previsto:
2.30 GBP
Profitto medio:
21.99 GBP
Perdita media:
-71.50 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-518.01 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 029.40 GBP (2)
Crescita mensile:
-0.52%
Previsione annuale:
-6.30%
Algo trading:
60%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 GBP
Massimale:
1 053.30 GBP (10.50%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.78% (1 053.30 GBP)
Per equità:
31.03% (1 237.84 GBP)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 546
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 1.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD -204K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +611.24 GBP
Worst Trade: -831 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +213.25 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -518.01 GBP

Grid trading has lots of negative opinions but we at Pipwise have found a way we believe can trade this strategy safely.

Our grid can cover a range much bigger than other grid trading strategies.

We have a SL set in place which we can choose the desired % acceptable to lose.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 22:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 21:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 10:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.17 19:11
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 4.58% of days out of 262 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.15 14:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.09 17:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.12 11:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.11 18:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.08 18:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.08 13:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.02 10:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.29 11:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.18 00:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 07:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.02 20:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.02 18:45
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.10 00:22
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.03.03 01:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.02 04:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.08 09:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Pipwise Dynamic Grid EA
50USD al mese
16%
0
0
USD
4K
GBP
39
60%
546
78%
99%
1.15
2.30
GBP
31%
1:500
Copia

