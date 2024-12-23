- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
546
Profit Trade:
431 (78.93%)
Loss Trade:
115 (21.06%)
Best Trade:
611.24 GBP
Worst Trade:
-830.53 GBP
Profitto lordo:
9 477.11 GBP (108 452 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-8 223.03 GBP (313 179 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
50 (213.25 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
993.38 GBP (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
98.91%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.07%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
12
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.19
Long Trade:
338 (61.90%)
Short Trade:
208 (38.10%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.15
Profitto previsto:
2.30 GBP
Profitto medio:
21.99 GBP
Perdita media:
-71.50 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-518.01 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 029.40 GBP (2)
Crescita mensile:
-0.52%
Previsione annuale:
-6.30%
Algo trading:
60%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 GBP
Massimale:
1 053.30 GBP (10.50%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
10.78% (1 053.30 GBP)
Per equità:
31.03% (1 237.84 GBP)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|546
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|1.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|-204K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +611.24 GBP
Worst Trade: -831 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +213.25 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -518.01 GBP
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live33" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
E8Funding-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.20 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.20 × 20
|
ICMarketsEU-Live18
|0.29 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.32 × 250
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.36 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.37 × 518
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.38 × 132
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.40 × 266
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.43 × 429
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.44 × 4708
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.45 × 397
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.45 × 22
|
Dukascopy-live-1
|0.48 × 103
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.49 × 1683
118 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Grid trading has lots of negative opinions but we at Pipwise have found a way we believe can trade this strategy safely.
Our grid can cover a range much bigger than other grid trading strategies.
We have a SL set in place which we can choose the desired % acceptable to lose.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
50USD al mese
16%
0
0
USD
USD
4K
GBP
GBP
39
60%
546
78%
99%
1.15
2.30
GBP
GBP
31%
1:500