SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Pipwise Dynamic Grid EA
Ben Hebblethwaite

Pipwise Dynamic Grid EA

Ben Hebblethwaite
0 reviews
Reliability
54 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2024 244%
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
940
Profit Trades:
698 (74.25%)
Loss Trades:
242 (25.74%)
Best trade:
611.24 GBP
Worst trade:
-830.53 GBP
Gross Profit:
10 657.05 GBP (177 229 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 653.39 GBP (416 312 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
50 (213.25 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
993.38 GBP (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
98.91%
Max deposit load:
4.22%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
0.95
Long Trades:
553 (58.83%)
Short Trades:
387 (41.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
1.07 GBP
Average Profit:
15.27 GBP
Average Loss:
-39.89 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-518.01 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 029.40 GBP (2)
Monthly growth:
-24.55%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
74%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
1 053.30 GBP (51.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
87.06% (553.08 GBP)
By Equity:
32.06% (1 273.89 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 671
AUDJPY 93
NZDCAD 59
USDCHF 37
EURGBP 37
GBPNZD 14
EURCAD 8
GBPUSD 5
GBPAUD 4
EURAUD 3
GBPJPY 3
AUDCAD 2
GBPCAD 2
NZDJPY 1
AUDUSD 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1.1K
AUDJPY 81
NZDCAD 22
USDCHF 26
EURGBP 28
GBPNZD 21
EURCAD 3
GBPUSD 10
GBPAUD 4
EURAUD 8
GBPJPY 0
AUDCAD 7
GBPCAD 5
NZDJPY 0
AUDUSD 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -257K
AUDJPY 2.9K
NZDCAD 4.1K
USDCHF 368
EURGBP 2.5K
GBPNZD 4K
EURCAD 594
GBPUSD 1.1K
GBPAUD 669
EURAUD 1.2K
GBPJPY 22
AUDCAD 1K
GBPCAD 713
NZDJPY 40
AUDUSD 136
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +611.24 GBP
Worst trade: -831 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +213.25 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -518.01 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 5
ICMarkets-Live24
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
0.00 × 1
E8Funding-Demo
0.00 × 1
IronFXBM-Real10
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-Live29
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.13 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.22 × 9
ICMarketsEU-Live18
0.28 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.29 × 14
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.40 × 682
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.43 × 37
DooPrime-Live 2
0.45 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.46 × 1218
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.46 × 723
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.49 × 768
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.50 × 9305
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.52 × 3650
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.65 × 138
Exness-Real17
0.70 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.72 × 18
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.74 × 4125
ICMarkets-Live15
0.75 × 52
146 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Grid trading has lots of negative opinions but we at Pipwise have found a way we believe can trade this strategy safely.

Our grid can cover a range much bigger than other grid trading strategies.

We have a SL set in place which we can choose the desired % acceptable to lose.

No reviews
2025.11.05 15:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 14:17
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 11:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 10:07
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 00:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 20:28
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 19:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 17:19
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 16:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 15:10
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 13:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 12:10
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 05:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 12:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 09:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 07:48
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 01:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 12:47
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 09:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 08:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Pipwise Dynamic Grid EA
50 USD per month
244%
0
0
USD
3.7K
GBP
54
74%
940
74%
99%
1.10
1.07
GBP
87%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.