- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
940
Profit Trades:
698 (74.25%)
Loss Trades:
242 (25.74%)
Best trade:
611.24 GBP
Worst trade:
-830.53 GBP
Gross Profit:
10 657.05 GBP (177 229 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 653.39 GBP (416 312 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
50 (213.25 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
993.38 GBP (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
98.91%
Max deposit load:
4.22%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
0.95
Long Trades:
553 (58.83%)
Short Trades:
387 (41.17%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
1.07 GBP
Average Profit:
15.27 GBP
Average Loss:
-39.89 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-518.01 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 029.40 GBP (2)
Monthly growth:
-24.55%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
74%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 GBP
Maximal:
1 053.30 GBP (51.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
87.06% (553.08 GBP)
By Equity:
32.06% (1 273.89 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|671
|AUDJPY
|93
|NZDCAD
|59
|USDCHF
|37
|EURGBP
|37
|GBPNZD
|14
|EURCAD
|8
|GBPUSD
|5
|GBPAUD
|4
|EURAUD
|3
|GBPJPY
|3
|AUDCAD
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|NZDJPY
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1.1K
|AUDJPY
|81
|NZDCAD
|22
|USDCHF
|26
|EURGBP
|28
|GBPNZD
|21
|EURCAD
|3
|GBPUSD
|10
|GBPAUD
|4
|EURAUD
|8
|GBPJPY
|0
|AUDCAD
|7
|GBPCAD
|5
|NZDJPY
|0
|AUDUSD
|1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-257K
|AUDJPY
|2.9K
|NZDCAD
|4.1K
|USDCHF
|368
|EURGBP
|2.5K
|GBPNZD
|4K
|EURCAD
|594
|GBPUSD
|1.1K
|GBPAUD
|669
|EURAUD
|1.2K
|GBPJPY
|22
|AUDCAD
|1K
|GBPCAD
|713
|NZDJPY
|40
|AUDUSD
|136
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +611.24 GBP
Worst trade: -831 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +213.25 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -518.01 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live33" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live24
|0.00 × 1
|
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
E8Funding-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
IronFXBM-Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.13 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.22 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-Live18
|0.28 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.29 × 14
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.40 × 682
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.43 × 37
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.45 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.46 × 1218
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.46 × 723
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.49 × 768
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.50 × 9305
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.52 × 3650
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.65 × 138
|
Exness-Real17
|0.70 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.72 × 18
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.74 × 4125
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.75 × 52
Grid trading has lots of negative opinions but we at Pipwise have found a way we believe can trade this strategy safely.
Our grid can cover a range much bigger than other grid trading strategies.
We have a SL set in place which we can choose the desired % acceptable to lose.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
244%
0
0
USD
USD
3.7K
GBP
GBP
54
74%
940
74%
99%
1.10
1.07
GBP
GBP
87%
1:500