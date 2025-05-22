QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SGBX
SGBX: Safe & Green Holdings Corp

9.82 USD 0.58 (5.58%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SGBX ha avuto una variazione del -5.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.31 e ad un massimo di 10.49.

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.31 10.49
Intervallo Annuale
0.12 10.50
Chiusura Precedente
10.40
Apertura
10.40
Bid
9.82
Ask
10.12
Minimo
9.31
Massimo
10.49
Volume
413
Variazione giornaliera
-5.58%
Variazione Mensile
5355.56%
Variazione Semestrale
1904.08%
Variazione Annuale
922.92%
21 settembre, domenica