Valute / SGBX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SGBX: Safe & Green Holdings Corp
9.82 USD 0.58 (5.58%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SGBX ha avuto una variazione del -5.58% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.31 e ad un massimo di 10.49.
Segui le dinamiche di Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SGBX News
- Safe & Green enters collaboration with OneQode for tech solutions
- Safe & Green’s Olenox subsidiary reports strong oil production in Texas
- Safe & Green gets Nasdaq extension for compliance requirements
- Why International Money Express Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 54%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 8/7/25 - TipRanks.com
- Safe & Green Stock (SGBX) Rockets 70% on $35M Deal - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.19%
- US Stocks Edge Higher; McDonald's Posts Upbeat Earnings - Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD), Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.23%
- Nasdaq Dips Over 2%; Apple Earnings Top Views - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO)
- Why Apple Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- Safe & Green Holdings stock rises after restructuring private placement
- Safe & Green restructures private placement, eliminates warrants
- Safe & Green Holdings receives conditional approval to maintain Nasdaq listing
- Safe & Green Holdings wins additional $1.157 million in lawsuit
- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Giant Containers Inc.
- Safe & Green set to acquire Giant Containers to boost modular solutions
- Safe & Green expands oil holdings with new acquisition
- Why Nvidia Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS)
- US Stocks Gain; Abercrombie & Fitch Posts Upbeat Earnings - Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)
- Why Box Shares Are Trading Higher By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG), Box (NYSE:BOX)
- Safe & Green Holdings secures modular unit contract
- Why Intuit Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX)
- Safe & Green Holdings Corp appoints new board member
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.31 10.49
Intervallo Annuale
0.12 10.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.40
- Apertura
- 10.40
- Bid
- 9.82
- Ask
- 10.12
- Minimo
- 9.31
- Massimo
- 10.49
- Volume
- 413
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.58%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5355.56%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1904.08%
- Variazione Annuale
- 922.92%
21 settembre, domenica