货币 / SGBX
SGBX: Safe & Green Holdings Corp
9.00 USD 0.69 (8.30%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SGBX汇率已更改8.30%。当日，交易品种以低点8.38和高点9.38进行交易。
关注Safe & Green Holdings Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SGBX新闻
- Safe & Green enters collaboration with OneQode for tech solutions
- Safe & Green’s Olenox subsidiary reports strong oil production in Texas
- Safe & Green gets Nasdaq extension for compliance requirements
- Why International Money Express Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 54%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 8/7/25 - TipRanks.com
- Safe & Green Stock (SGBX) Rockets 70% on $35M Deal - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.19%
- US Stocks Edge Higher; McDonald's Posts Upbeat Earnings - Ainos (NASDAQ:AIMD), Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS)
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 1.23%
- Nasdaq Dips Over 2%; Apple Earnings Top Views - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO)
- Why Apple Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
- Safe & Green Holdings stock rises after restructuring private placement
- Safe & Green restructures private placement, eliminates warrants
- Safe & Green Holdings receives conditional approval to maintain Nasdaq listing
- Safe & Green Holdings wins additional $1.157 million in lawsuit
- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Giant Containers Inc.
- Safe & Green set to acquire Giant Containers to boost modular solutions
- Safe & Green expands oil holdings with new acquisition
- Why Nvidia Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - C3.ai (NYSE:AI), Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS)
- US Stocks Gain; Abercrombie & Fitch Posts Upbeat Earnings - Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF), Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)
- Why Box Shares Are Trading Higher By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG), Box (NYSE:BOX)
- Safe & Green Holdings secures modular unit contract
- Why Intuit Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF), Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX)
- Safe & Green Holdings Corp appoints new board member
日范围
8.38 9.38
年范围
0.12 10.40
- 前一天收盘价
- 8.31
- 开盘价
- 8.60
- 卖价
- 9.00
- 买价
- 9.30
- 最低价
- 8.38
- 最高价
- 9.38
- 交易量
- 110
- 日变化
- 8.30%
- 月变化
- 4900.00%
- 6个月变化
- 1736.73%
- 年变化
- 837.50%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值