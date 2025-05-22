Currencies / SGBX
SGBX: Safe & Green Holdings Corp
8.31 USD 0.08 (0.95%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SGBX exchange rate has changed by -0.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.21 and at a high of 8.42.
Follow Safe & Green Holdings Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SGBX News
- Safe & Green enters collaboration with OneQode for tech solutions
- Safe & Green’s Olenox subsidiary reports strong oil production in Texas
- Safe & Green gets Nasdaq extension for compliance requirements
- Safe & Green Stock (SGBX) Rockets 70% on $35M Deal - TipRanks.com
- Safe & Green Holdings stock rises after restructuring private placement
- Safe & Green restructures private placement, eliminates warrants
- Safe & Green Holdings receives conditional approval to maintain Nasdaq listing
- Safe & Green Holdings wins additional $1.157 million in lawsuit
- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Giant Containers Inc.
- Safe & Green set to acquire Giant Containers to boost modular solutions
- Safe & Green expands oil holdings with new acquisition
- Safe & Green Holdings secures modular unit contract
- Safe & Green Holdings Corp appoints new board member
Daily Range
8.21 8.42
Year Range
0.12 10.40
- Previous Close
- 8.39
- Open
- 8.40
- Bid
- 8.31
- Ask
- 8.61
- Low
- 8.21
- High
- 8.42
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- -0.95%
- Month Change
- 4516.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 1595.92%
- Year Change
- 765.63%
