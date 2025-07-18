QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / RPG
RPG: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

48.14 USD 0.13 (0.27%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RPG ha avuto una variazione del 0.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 47.84 e ad un massimo di 48.22.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
47.84 48.22
Intervallo Annuale
32.16 48.22
Chiusura Precedente
48.01
Apertura
48.10
Bid
48.14
Ask
48.44
Minimo
47.84
Massimo
48.22
Volume
205
Variazione giornaliera
0.27%
Variazione Mensile
4.27%
Variazione Semestrale
26.45%
Variazione Annuale
22.46%
21 settembre, domenica