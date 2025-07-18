Valute / RPG
RPG: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF
48.14 USD 0.13 (0.27%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RPG ha avuto una variazione del 0.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 47.84 e ad un massimo di 48.22.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RPG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
47.84 48.22
Intervallo Annuale
32.16 48.22
- Chiusura Precedente
- 48.01
- Apertura
- 48.10
- Bid
- 48.14
- Ask
- 48.44
- Minimo
- 47.84
- Massimo
- 48.22
- Volume
- 205
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.27%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.45%
- Variazione Annuale
- 22.46%
21 settembre, domenica