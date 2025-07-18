QuotesSections
RPG: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

48.10 USD 0.09 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RPG exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.84 and at a high of 48.11.

Daily Range
47.84 48.11
Year Range
32.16 48.19
Previous Close
48.01
Open
48.10
Bid
48.10
Ask
48.40
Low
47.84
High
48.11
Volume
149
Daily Change
0.19%
Month Change
4.18%
6 Months Change
26.35%
Year Change
22.36%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
542
Fcst
Prev
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
266.4 K
Fcst
Prev
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
98.7 K
Fcst
Prev
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
-225.1 K
Fcst
Prev
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
17.8 K
Fcst
Prev
25.5 K