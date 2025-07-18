Currencies / RPG
RPG: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF
48.10 USD 0.09 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RPG exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.84 and at a high of 48.11.
Follow Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RPG News
Daily Range
47.84 48.11
Year Range
32.16 48.19
- Previous Close
- 48.01
- Open
- 48.10
- Bid
- 48.10
- Ask
- 48.40
- Low
- 47.84
- High
- 48.11
- Volume
- 149
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 4.18%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.35%
- Year Change
- 22.36%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 416
17:00
USD
- Act
- 542
- Fcst
- Prev
- 539
19:30
USD
- Act
- 266.4 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 98.7 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- -225.1 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 17.8 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 25.5 K