RMBS: Rambus Inc

102.35 USD 5.03 (4.68%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RMBS ha avuto una variazione del -4.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 101.20 e ad un massimo di 107.67.

Segui le dinamiche di Rambus Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
101.20 107.67
Intervallo Annuale
39.56 107.67
Chiusura Precedente
107.38
Apertura
107.45
Bid
102.35
Ask
102.65
Minimo
101.20
Massimo
107.67
Volume
9.190 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.68%
Variazione Mensile
42.65%
Variazione Semestrale
99.16%
Variazione Annuale
142.42%
20 settembre, sabato