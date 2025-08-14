Valute / RMBS
RMBS: Rambus Inc
102.35 USD 5.03 (4.68%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RMBS ha avuto una variazione del -4.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 101.20 e ad un massimo di 107.67.
Segui le dinamiche di Rambus Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RMBS News
Intervallo Giornaliero
101.20 107.67
Intervallo Annuale
39.56 107.67
- Chiusura Precedente
- 107.38
- Apertura
- 107.45
- Bid
- 102.35
- Ask
- 102.65
- Minimo
- 101.20
- Massimo
- 107.67
- Volume
- 9.190 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.68%
- Variazione Mensile
- 42.65%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 99.16%
- Variazione Annuale
- 142.42%
20 settembre, sabato