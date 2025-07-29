QuotesSections
Currencies / RMBS
Back to US Stock Market

RMBS: Rambus Inc

96.24 USD 1.36 (1.43%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RMBS exchange rate has changed by 1.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 94.50 and at a high of 98.85.

Follow Rambus Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RMBS News

Daily Range
94.50 98.85
Year Range
39.56 100.73
Previous Close
94.88
Open
94.95
Bid
96.24
Ask
96.54
Low
94.50
High
98.85
Volume
4.102 K
Daily Change
1.43%
Month Change
34.13%
6 Months Change
87.27%
Year Change
127.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%