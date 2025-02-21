Valute / RGR
RGR: Sturm, Ruger & Company Inc
39.70 USD 0.39 (0.99%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RGR ha avuto una variazione del 0.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.97 e ad un massimo di 40.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Sturm, Ruger & Company Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RGR News
- Il vicepresidente senior di Sturm Ruger Timothy Lowney si ritirerà il 1° ottobre
- Sturm Ruger senior vice president Timothy Lowney to retire October 1
- Bill Ackman Pledges $1 Million Each To FBI Reward And Endowment for Charlie Kirk Family After Shooting - Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR), Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Futures Edge Higher, CPI
- Sturm Ruger stock holds steady as Aegis Capital reiterates $48 price target
- Sturm, Ruger & Company: Navigating A Challenging Environment (NYSE:RGR)
- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Sturm Ruger&Company earnings missed by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Gunmakers lose appeal challenging New York public nuisance law
- U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of gun companies in Mexico’s lawsuit
- Sturm Ruger VP Sarah Colbert sells $286,384 in stock
- Sturm Ruger shares tumble on disappointing Q1 earnings
- Ruger V. Smith & Wesson: Which American Gun Manufacturer Wins In A Shootout? (RGR)
Intervallo Giornaliero
38.97 40.00
Intervallo Annuale
31.64 42.59
- Chiusura Precedente
- 39.31
- Apertura
- 39.39
- Bid
- 39.70
- Ask
- 40.00
- Minimo
- 38.97
- Massimo
- 40.00
- Volume
- 537
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.99%
- Variazione Mensile
- 15.07%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.41%
20 settembre, sabato