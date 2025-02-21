QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / RGR
Tornare a Azioni

RGR: Sturm, Ruger & Company Inc

39.70 USD 0.39 (0.99%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RGR ha avuto una variazione del 0.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.97 e ad un massimo di 40.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Sturm, Ruger & Company Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

RGR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
38.97 40.00
Intervallo Annuale
31.64 42.59
Chiusura Precedente
39.31
Apertura
39.39
Bid
39.70
Ask
40.00
Minimo
38.97
Massimo
40.00
Volume
537
Variazione giornaliera
0.99%
Variazione Mensile
15.07%
Variazione Semestrale
0.63%
Variazione Annuale
-4.41%
20 settembre, sabato