QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MCHI
Tornare a Azioni

MCHI: iShares MSCI China ETF

64.44 USD 0.31 (0.48%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MCHI ha avuto una variazione del -0.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 64.44 e ad un massimo di 65.01.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares MSCI China ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MCHI News

Intervallo Giornaliero
64.44 65.01
Intervallo Annuale
43.70 65.94
Chiusura Precedente
64.75
Apertura
64.93
Bid
64.44
Ask
64.74
Minimo
64.44
Massimo
65.01
Volume
5.919 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.48%
Variazione Mensile
5.83%
Variazione Semestrale
18.37%
Variazione Annuale
25.71%
21 settembre, domenica