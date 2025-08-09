Valute / MCHI
MCHI: iShares MSCI China ETF
64.44 USD 0.31 (0.48%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MCHI ha avuto una variazione del -0.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 64.44 e ad un massimo di 65.01.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares MSCI China ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MCHI News
- As China Stock Market Rallies, These ETFs Are Roaring. But Watch This Risk.
- BOE: Still Overly Exposed To USA
- New Highs, Low Drama
- China’s Economy Continues To Slow, Strengthening Case For Fresh Stimulus
- Markets Weekly Outlook - S&P 500, Nasdaq And Dow Jones On A Tear As Fed Rate Cut Looms
- Global Monetary Base - Update Through August 2025 And 2025 Forecast
- Building The FTSE Russell Financial Conditions Indicator
- U.S.-China Trade Rebounds On Boost From Chinese Exports Of Rare Earths
- Is This Year’s Leadership In Foreign Stocks Fading?
- FLCH Seems Cheap, But It Is Not (For Now)
- Lennar, Rocket Companies And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades' - iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI), Lennar (NYSE:LEN)
- Bondzilla: Japan's Bond Market Goes Nuclear
- Chinese Stocks Hit a 5-Month Low as Macho Xi Targets Overvalued Markets - TipRanks.com
- Best And Worst Country ETFs Since Trump 2.0
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- China stocks see biggest inflows since April as Europe funds face outflows: BofA
- Weekly Commentary: Discounting The Loss Of Fed Independence
- Why China Remains A Value Trap For Investors (MCHI Analysis) (NASDAQ:MCHI)
- Global Economic Outlook: August 2025
- Bridgewater Retreats From China, Shifts Billions Into US Mega-Cap Tech - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)
- Curveballs: Rent, Housing, Wages And Consumer Spending
- Negative Impact Of U.S.-China Tariff War Deepens
- U.S.-China Trade Truce Extension Averts Costly Re-Escalation For Now
- Why the divide between Developed and Emerging Markets no longer holds
Intervallo Giornaliero
64.44 65.01
Intervallo Annuale
43.70 65.94
- Chiusura Precedente
- 64.75
- Apertura
- 64.93
- Bid
- 64.44
- Ask
- 64.74
- Minimo
- 64.44
- Massimo
- 65.01
- Volume
- 5.919 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.48%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.83%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.37%
- Variazione Annuale
- 25.71%
