Valute / ESLT
ESLT: Elbit Systems Ltd
487.97 USD 2.66 (0.54%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ESLT ha avuto una variazione del -0.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 486.51 e ad un massimo di 498.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Elbit Systems Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
486.51 498.00
Intervallo Annuale
197.95 510.58
- Chiusura Precedente
- 490.63
- Apertura
- 495.05
- Bid
- 487.97
- Ask
- 488.27
- Minimo
- 486.51
- Massimo
- 498.00
- Volume
- 152
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.54%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.89%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.65%
- Variazione Annuale
- 146.19%
20 settembre, sabato