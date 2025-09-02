QuotazioniSezioni
AGX
AGX: Argan Inc

260.40 USD 0.68 (0.26%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AGX ha avuto una variazione del 0.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 258.17 e ad un massimo di 268.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Argan Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
258.17 268.00
Intervallo Annuale
98.76 268.00
Chiusura Precedente
259.72
Apertura
264.28
Bid
260.40
Ask
260.70
Minimo
258.17
Massimo
268.00
Volume
858
Variazione giornaliera
0.26%
Variazione Mensile
18.36%
Variazione Semestrale
98.82%
Variazione Annuale
161.24%
20 settembre, sabato