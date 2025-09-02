Valute / AGX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AGX: Argan Inc
260.40 USD 0.68 (0.26%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AGX ha avuto una variazione del 0.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 258.17 e ad un massimo di 268.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Argan Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AGX News
- Tripadvisor, Argan And This Stock Touch New Highs, Buy Points
- Il titolo Argan raggiunge il massimo storico a 254,0 USD
- Argan stock hits all-time high at 254.0 USD
- Opinion: ‘This Fed has its head in the sand’ — but at least now we know where to invest
- Silver X Mining raccoglie fino a 21,5 milioni di C$ in posizionamenti privati
- Why Argan Stock Climbed Higher on Wednesday
- Argan raises quarterly dividend by 33% to $0.50 per share
- Argan: Recent Correction Is A Buying Opportunity (NYSE:AGX)
- Aerospace/Defense Play Leads 11 Stocks Onto Best Stock Lists: See New Names On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- Broadcom, Lululemon Stir Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Why Argan Stock Is Plummeting Today
- Crude Oil Falls Sharply; ABM Industries Posts Mixed Q3 Results - Argan (NYSE:AGX), ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM)
- Broadcom, Samsara Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Argan Posts 91% Profit Jump in Fiscal Q2
- Argan’s Q2 2026 slides reveal record earnings, $2 billion backlog as electricity demand accelerates
- Argan, Inc. (AGX) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Argan, Inc. 2026 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:AGX)
- Argan (AGX) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- Argan Reports Record Backlog and Income
- Dow Jones Futures: Market Eyes High As Jobs Report Looms, Broadcom Soars; $1 Trillion For Elon Musk
- Dow Jones Futures: Broadcom Rises Late, Jobs Report Looms; Amazon, Netflix Flash Buy Signals
- Argan earnings beat by $0.86, revenue fell short of estimates
- Stock Market Today: Dow Loses 249 Points; Nvidia Extends A Streak As Palantir Does This (Live Coverage)
- Stock Market Today: Dow Plummets 500 Points; This Biotech Soars 33%, A Gold Name Breaks Out (Live Coverage)
Intervallo Giornaliero
258.17 268.00
Intervallo Annuale
98.76 268.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 259.72
- Apertura
- 264.28
- Bid
- 260.40
- Ask
- 260.70
- Minimo
- 258.17
- Massimo
- 268.00
- Volume
- 858
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- 18.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 98.82%
- Variazione Annuale
- 161.24%
20 settembre, sabato