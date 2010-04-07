Avoid SWAP fees MT4 per orderlots less than 1

This version only supports orders with a single order transaction count of<1. If the single order transaction count is>1, please subscribe to a higher version

This EA is not actively profitable, but only uses trading time to increase trading frequency and achieve the goal of saving swap fees.





Working principle: This EA will generate MQL4 Experts Orderhis before the trading deadline of the day_ The today.csv file is used to record the information that has been opened on the current day, generate the MQL4 Experts Orderhis.csv file to record all opening information that needs to be closed after running this EA, close the opened orders that need to pay swap fees, and then read Orderhis after the opening of the next day of the transaction_ Today. csv will cover the positions that were closed the previous day to avoid incurring swap fees.





1. Pay attention to market trading hours. Market quotation - corresponding varieties - specifications, check trading time, and adjust EA parameters based on the trading time of the securities firm





2. This EA only closes open orders and does not handle limit and stop orders





Disclaimer:





1. Due to numerous uncontrollable reasons such as traders and the internet, this product does not guarantee the success of every order transaction.





2. The price for placing orders for replenishment is adjusted by the user by setting the price difference parameters for replenishment













Expected savings calculation





Based on the swap -9.4 calculation, the total transaction volume reached 1 transaction, and it is expected to save $9.4. 32 hand transactions can recover the cost of purchasing this EA.

参数列表：Parameter list:

extern int closetime_hour=23; //0-23 设定当日收盘平仓时间-小时数 Set the closing time and hours of the day for closing positions

extern int closetime_min=50; //0-59 设定当日收盘平仓时间-分钟数 Set the closing time of the day in minutes

extern int opentime_hour=0; //0-23 设定次日开仓回补时间-小时数 Set the next day's opening and replenishment time in hours

extern int opentime_min=16; //0-59 设定次日开仓回补时间-分钟数 Set the next day's opening and replenishment time in minutes

extern int Friday_closetime_hour=23; //0-23 设定星期五临收盘平仓时间-小时数 Set the closing time and closing hours for Friday from 0 to 23

extern int Friday_closetime_min=50; //0-59 设定星期五临收盘平仓时间-分钟数 Set the closing time and closing time for Friday from 0 to 59 in minutes

extern int oc_slippage=8; //平仓允许的滑点 Allowable sliding points for closing positions

extern int open_spread=8; //回补价差：设定回补时，低于平仓价多少个点开仓 Cover up price difference: Set how many points below the closing price to open the position when covering up

extern bool Operation_type_switch=1; //回补交易类型开关。0: limit operation 1:operation(or LONG:bid<limit price;SHORT:Ask>limit price)

extern int Expiration_hour=8; //限价买入订单过期时间 limit order expiration after N hour



