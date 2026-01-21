BOS and CHOCH Markets Structure Visualizer

BOS and CHOCH Market Structure Visualizer (MT5 Indicator)

BOS and CHOCH Market Structure Visualizer is a visual market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps you analyze price action using confirmed swing structure and structure breaks, providing a clear overlay for traders who rely on BOS/CHOCH and disciplined confirmation.

This tool is designed to support a structure-based workflow by drawing market structure elements and optional alerts. It does not place trades or manage positions.

Key Features

Automatic Market Structure Detection

Identifies and labels confirmed swing structure:

HH / HL (bullish structure)



LH / LL (bearish structure)

Uses confirmed swing pivots (3-bar confirmation)

BOS and CHOCH Visualization

Draws short horizontal segments at valid BOS and CHOCH levels

Clean, uncluttered display ( no BOS/CHOCH text labels )

Configurable segment length

Non-Repainting Logic

Breaks are evaluated only after the close of the last closed candle on the selected Structure Timeframe

Swing points are confirmed , not predictive

Once drawn, structure elements do not shift or disappear under normal chart operation

Multi-Timeframe Structure Overlay

Analyze structure from any selected timeframe ( H1, H4, D1 , etc.)

Overlay higher-timeframe structure on lower-timeframe charts

Note: One running instance per chart is recommended to avoid overlapping drawings.

Alerts (Optional)

Popup alerts

Push notifications

Terminal log alerts

Alerts are designed to fire once per valid structure break to reduce repeated notifications

Safe and Optimized

Object-count protection to help prevent chart overload

Automatic cleanup of its own drawings only

Suitable for long-running chart sessions

No trading operations (does not open, modify, or close trades)

How It Works (Important Notes)

Swing points use a 3-bar confirmation , so labels appear with a small delay by design.

BOS and CHOCH are detected when price closes beyond a relevant protected level with a configurable buffer.

This is a visual indicator only and does not execute trades.

Recommended Use Cases

Manual trading with market structure

BOS/CHOCH confirmation workflows

Multi-timeframe structure analysis

Price action / structure-based journaling and review

Inputs Overview

StructureTF – Timeframe used for structure calculation

HistoryBarsToScan – Number of historical bars to process

BreakLineBars – Length of BOS/CHOCH horizontal segments

ShowSwingLabels – Toggle HH/HL/LH/LL labels

Alerts – Enable/disable popup, push, or log alerts

Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves risk. This product is provided for informational and analytical purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Past performance and chart examples (if any) do not guarantee future results.