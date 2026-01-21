BOS and CHOCH Markets Structure Visualizer
- Godwin Akwesi Osei
- Versione: 1.0
BOS and CHOCH Market Structure Visualizer (MT5 Indicator)
BOS and CHOCH Market Structure Visualizer is a visual market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps you analyze price action using confirmed swing structure and structure breaks, providing a clear overlay for traders who rely on BOS/CHOCH and disciplined confirmation.
This tool is designed to support a structure-based workflow by drawing market structure elements and optional alerts. It does not place trades or manage positions.
Key Features
Automatic Market Structure Detection
- Identifies and labels confirmed swing structure:
- HH / HL (bullish structure)
- LH / LL (bearish structure)
- Uses confirmed swing pivots (3-bar confirmation)
BOS and CHOCH Visualization
- Draws short horizontal segments at valid BOS and CHOCH levels
- Clean, uncluttered display (no BOS/CHOCH text labels)
- Configurable segment length
Non-Repainting Logic
- Breaks are evaluated only after the close of the last closed candle on the selected Structure Timeframe
- Swing points are confirmed, not predictive
- Once drawn, structure elements do not shift or disappear under normal chart operation
Multi-Timeframe Structure Overlay
- Analyze structure from any selected timeframe (H1, H4, D1, etc.)
- Overlay higher-timeframe structure on lower-timeframe charts
Note: One running instance per chart is recommended to avoid overlapping drawings.
Alerts (Optional)
- Popup alerts
- Push notifications
- Terminal log alerts
- Alerts are designed to fire once per valid structure break to reduce repeated notifications
Safe and Optimized
- Object-count protection to help prevent chart overload
- Automatic cleanup of its own drawings only
- Suitable for long-running chart sessions
- No trading operations (does not open, modify, or close trades)
How It Works (Important Notes)
- Swing points use a 3-bar confirmation, so labels appear with a small delay by design.
- BOS and CHOCH are detected when price closes beyond a relevant protected level with a configurable buffer.
- This is a visual indicator only and does not execute trades.
Recommended Use Cases
- Manual trading with market structure
- BOS/CHOCH confirmation workflows
- Multi-timeframe structure analysis
- Price action / structure-based journaling and review
Inputs Overview
- StructureTF – Timeframe used for structure calculation
- HistoryBarsToScan – Number of historical bars to process
- BreakLineBars – Length of BOS/CHOCH horizontal segments
- ShowSwingLabels – Toggle HH/HL/LH/LL labels
- Alerts – Enable/disable popup, push, or log alerts
Disclaimer
Trading financial instruments involves risk. This product is provided for informational and analytical purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Past performance and chart examples (if any) do not guarantee future results.