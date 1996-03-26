GoldDaily

GoldDailyEA v3.0 — Professional XAUUSD Daily Trading Robot
GoldDailyEA v3.0
Professional XAUUSD Daily Trading Robot — Market-Ready Edition
One Trade Per Day Breakout Add-on Force Close 23:59 No Overnight Risk Dual Risk Protection Real-time Dashboard

Watch GoldDailyEA v3.0 in Action – Live Trading & Full Review

Watch on YouTube ▶

Fully automated daily trading system exclusively optimized for XAUUSD (Gold).
Clean, robust, and strictly rule-based — trusted by thousands of traders worldwide.

Key Features

  • One high-quality setup per day — no overtrading
  • Automatic breakout-based position adding (optional)
  • All positions forcibly closed at 23:59 server time — zero overnight exposure
  • Dual safety net: Daily loss limit + Max account drawdown protection (auto stop)
  • Real-time on-chart information panel (positions, P/L, max DD, status)
  • Runs only on XAUUSD/GOLD — automatically rejects all other symbols
  • 100% compliant with MQL5 Market rules — ready for instant publishing
Important: Distance Unit
All “USD” distance parameters = 1 USD = 1.00 price movement (10,000 points)

Recommended Settings

Fixed Lot Mode 0.02 – 0.05
Risk % (Dynamic Lots) 1% – 3%
Stop Loss Distance 80 – 150 USD
Breakout Trigger Distance 3 – 8 USD
Daily Max Loss 8% – 12%
Account Max Drawdown 20%
Lifetime license • Free lifetime updates • Instant activation
Get It Now — Lifetime License
