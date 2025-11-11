Swift Sniper
- Indicatori
- Jaya Patel
- Versione: 3.0
- Attivazioni: 20
SWIFT SNIPER COMBO - Advanced Trading Signal Indicator
Overview
The SWIFT SNIPER COMBO is a sophisticated custom indicator that combines two proven trading methodologies into a single, powerful signal generation system. This indicator merges the precision of SNIPER's moving average crossover strategy with SWIFT's swing pivot detection to deliver high-probability entry signals with built-in risk management levels.
How It Works
SNIPER Component:
-
Calculates fast and slow moving averages with customizable periods (default: 1 and 34)
-
Generates a signal line using weighted moving average smoothing
-
Detects bullish and bearish crossover patterns between the MA difference and signal line
SWIFT Component:
-
Identifies swing high and swing low pivot points using configurable lookback periods
-
Confirms trend reversal zones at meaningful price extremes
-
Filters false signals by requiring structural price confirmation
Combined Signal Logic:
-
BUY Signal: Generated when SNIPER shows bullish crossover AND price forms a swing low
-
SELL Signal: Generated when SNIPER shows bearish crossover AND price forms a swing high
Key Features
✓ Dual Strategy Confirmation - Reduces false signals through multi-layer validation
✓ Automatic TP/SL Levels - Displays three take-profit targets and stop-loss lines
✓ Visual Arrows - Clear buy (lime) and sell (red) arrows on chart
✓ Real-Time Alerts - Popup notifications when new signals form
✓ Non-Repainting - Uses confirmed bar data only (i-1 to i-2 comparison)
✓ Customizable Parameters - Full control over MA periods, swing length, and TP/SL percentages
Input Parameters
SNIPER Settings:
-
Fast MA Period (default: 1)
-
Slow MA Period (default: 34)
-
Signal Line Period (default: 5)
-
Price Type (Close/Open/High/Low/Median/Typical/Weighted)
-
Buy/Sell Arrow Colors
SWIFT Settings:
-
Swing Detection Length (default: 10 bars)
-
Take Profit 1/2/3 Percentages (default: 1.0%, 1.5%, 2.0%)
-
Stop Loss Percentage (default: 0.5%)
Visual Settings:
-
Arrow Size
-
Show/Hide TP Lines
-
Show/Hide SL Lines
Display Elements
-
Buy Arrows: Lime-colored triangle pointing up (below price bar)
-
Sell Arrows: Red-colored triangle pointing down (above price bar)
-
TP Levels: Blue (TP1), Magenta (TP2), Deep Sky Blue (TP3) dotted lines
-
SL Level: Maroon dotted line
-
Dashboard: Indicator title and contact information displayed on chart
Best Use Cases
-
Trend reversal identification at key swing points
-
Multi-timeframe confirmation strategies
-
Scalping on lower timeframes (M1-M15)
-
Swing trading on higher timeframes (H1-D1)
-
Gold (XAUUSD), Forex pairs, and indices
Copyright
©jayapatel109 - Version 3.00
Telegram : @abhaykushwaha1