Richchild Price Quarters Theory MT5 Evaluation
- Indicatori
- Ngonidzashe Jiji
- Versione: 1.0
⚠️ IMPORTANT: EVALUATION VERSION - LIMITED SYMBOL SUPPORT
This indicator is currently available for EVALUATION PURPOSES ONLY and supports only:
- EURUSD
- Volatility 50 (1s) Index
The indicator will not function on any other trading symbols.
Professional Market Structure Analysis Tool
📊 Overview
This is a professional trading indicator designed to analyze market structure using dynamic range calculations and quarter-based price analysis. The indicator provides comprehensive market insights through automated period analysis and visual representation of key price levels.
🚀 How to Use This Indicator
Getting Started
- Symbol Selection: Ensure you're trading on EURUSD or Volatility 50 (1s) Index
- Timeframe Selection: Use the timeframe buttons at the bottom to select your analysis period (M15, M30, H1, H4, H6, H12, D1, W1, MN1)
- Visual Controls: Toggle HIGH/LOW lines and switch between DARK/LIGHT themes using the control buttons
Reading the Dashboard
The main dashboard shows real-time data for multiple timeframes:
- TF: Timeframe being analyzed
- L%: Current price position from period low (0-100%)
- H%: Current price position from period high (negative values mean below high)
- Quarter: Which time quarter you're currently in (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th)
- Countdown: Time remaining in current period
Understanding Price Quarters
- 1st Quarter (Red Zone): Price in lower 25% of period range - potential buying opportunity
- 2nd Quarter (Orange Zone): Price in 25-50% range - neutral zone
- 3rd Quarter (Yellow Zone): Price in 50-75% range - neutral to bearish zone
- 4th Quarter (Green Zone): Price in upper 25% of period range - potential selling opportunity
Using the Support/Resistance Lines
- Blue Lines: Dynamic support levels calculated from period low
- Red Lines: Dynamic resistance levels calculated from period high
- Gold Lines: Key quarter levels (25% zones)
- Line Labels: Show exact point values for each level
Trading Applications
- Entry Timing: Use quarter positions to time entries (buy in Q1, sell in Q4)
- Risk Management: Set stops beyond dynamic support/resistance levels
- Trend Analysis: Monitor how price moves through quarters over time
- Multi-Timeframe Confluence: Look for alignment across different timeframes
✨ Key Features
Dynamic Range Analysis
- Automated Period Detection: Automatically identifies and analyzes trading periods based on your selected timeframe
- Intelligent Range Calculation: Calculates average price ranges using historical data to establish dynamic support and resistance levels
- Multi-Timeframe Support: Works across all major timeframes from 15-minute to monthly charts
Quarter-Based Market Analysis
- Time Quarters: Divides each trading period into four time-based quarters (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th)
- Price Position Tracking: Shows current price position as percentage from period low and high
- Real-Time Countdown: Displays time remaining in current period for each timeframe
Visual Market Structure
- Period Separators: Clear visual markers showing period boundaries
- Quarter Divisions: Optional quarter separators within each period
- Dynamic Support/Resistance: Automatically plotted levels based on period highs and lows
- Color-Coded Display: Intuitive color system indicating price position within range
Smart Alert System
- Level Break Alerts: Notifications when price breaks key quarter levels
- Multiple Alert Types: Terminal alerts and optional email notifications
- Customizable Settings: Control when and how alerts are triggered
Professional Interface
- Multi-Timeframe Dashboard: Real-time display showing data for all timeframes simultaneously
- Interactive Controls: Easy-to-use buttons for toggling features and changing analysis timeframes
- Theme Support: Dark and light theme options for optimal chart visibility
- Responsive Design: Automatically adapts to chart changes and timeframe switches
💡 Benefits for Traders
- Enhanced Market Timing: Understand where you are in the current trading cycle
- Improved Entry/Exit Points: Use quarter-based analysis for better trade timing
- Risk Management: Clear visual representation of support and resistance zones
- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Comprehensive view across all relevant timeframes
- Automated Analysis: Saves time with automatic calculation and display updates
🔧 Compatibility & Requirements
- Supported Symbols: EURUSD and Volatility 50 (1s) Index only (Evaluation Version)
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4, H6, H12, D1, W1, MN1
- Trading Styles: Suitable for scalping to position trading
- Market Types: Optimized for both traditional forex markets and continuous markets
📋 Evaluation Notice
This indicator is designed for serious traders who want professional-grade market analysis tools with automated functionality and clear visual presentation. The current version is provided for evaluation purposes with limited symbol support to demonstrate the indicator's capabilities.
Note: This evaluation version showcases the full functionality of the Richchild Quarters Theory methodology on the supported symbols.