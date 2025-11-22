Richchild Price Quarters Theory MT5 Evaluation

⚠️ IMPORTANT: EVALUATION VERSION - LIMITED SYMBOL SUPPORT

This indicator is currently available for EVALUATION PURPOSES ONLY and supports only:

  • EURUSD
  • Volatility 50 (1s) Index

The indicator will not function on any other trading symbols.

Richchild Quarters Theory Indicator EVALUATION

Professional Market Structure Analysis Tool

📊 Overview

This is a professional trading indicator designed to analyze market structure using dynamic range calculations and quarter-based price analysis. The indicator provides comprehensive market insights through automated period analysis and visual representation of key price levels.

🚀 How to Use This Indicator

Getting Started

  1. Symbol Selection: Ensure you're trading on EURUSD or Volatility 50 (1s) Index
  2. Timeframe Selection: Use the timeframe buttons at the bottom to select your analysis period (M15, M30, H1, H4, H6, H12, D1, W1, MN1)
  3. Visual Controls: Toggle HIGH/LOW lines and switch between DARK/LIGHT themes using the control buttons

Reading the Dashboard

The main dashboard shows real-time data for multiple timeframes:

  • TF: Timeframe being analyzed
  • L%: Current price position from period low (0-100%)
  • H%: Current price position from period high (negative values mean below high)
  • Quarter: Which time quarter you're currently in (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th)
  • Countdown: Time remaining in current period

Understanding Price Quarters

  • 1st Quarter (Red Zone): Price in lower 25% of period range - potential buying opportunity
  • 2nd Quarter (Orange Zone): Price in 25-50% range - neutral zone
  • 3rd Quarter (Yellow Zone): Price in 50-75% range - neutral to bearish zone
  • 4th Quarter (Green Zone): Price in upper 25% of period range - potential selling opportunity

Using the Support/Resistance Lines

  • Blue Lines: Dynamic support levels calculated from period low
  • Red Lines: Dynamic resistance levels calculated from period high
  • Gold Lines: Key quarter levels (25% zones)
  • Line Labels: Show exact point values for each level

Trading Applications

  • Entry Timing: Use quarter positions to time entries (buy in Q1, sell in Q4)
  • Risk Management: Set stops beyond dynamic support/resistance levels
  • Trend Analysis: Monitor how price moves through quarters over time
  • Multi-Timeframe Confluence: Look for alignment across different timeframes

✨ Key Features

Dynamic Range Analysis

  • Automated Period Detection: Automatically identifies and analyzes trading periods based on your selected timeframe
  • Intelligent Range Calculation: Calculates average price ranges using historical data to establish dynamic support and resistance levels
  • Multi-Timeframe Support: Works across all major timeframes from 15-minute to monthly charts

Quarter-Based Market Analysis

  • Time Quarters: Divides each trading period into four time-based quarters (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th)
  • Price Position Tracking: Shows current price position as percentage from period low and high
  • Real-Time Countdown: Displays time remaining in current period for each timeframe

Visual Market Structure

  • Period Separators: Clear visual markers showing period boundaries
  • Quarter Divisions: Optional quarter separators within each period
  • Dynamic Support/Resistance: Automatically plotted levels based on period highs and lows
  • Color-Coded Display: Intuitive color system indicating price position within range

Smart Alert System

  • Level Break Alerts: Notifications when price breaks key quarter levels
  • Multiple Alert Types: Terminal alerts and optional email notifications
  • Customizable Settings: Control when and how alerts are triggered

Professional Interface

  • Multi-Timeframe Dashboard: Real-time display showing data for all timeframes simultaneously
  • Interactive Controls: Easy-to-use buttons for toggling features and changing analysis timeframes
  • Theme Support: Dark and light theme options for optimal chart visibility
  • Responsive Design: Automatically adapts to chart changes and timeframe switches

💡 Benefits for Traders

  • Enhanced Market Timing: Understand where you are in the current trading cycle
  • Improved Entry/Exit Points: Use quarter-based analysis for better trade timing
  • Risk Management: Clear visual representation of support and resistance zones
  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Comprehensive view across all relevant timeframes
  • Automated Analysis: Saves time with automatic calculation and display updates

🔧 Compatibility & Requirements

  • Supported Symbols: EURUSD and Volatility 50 (1s) Index only (Evaluation Version)
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Timeframes: M15, M30, H1, H4, H6, H12, D1, W1, MN1
  • Trading Styles: Suitable for scalping to position trading
  • Market Types: Optimized for both traditional forex markets and continuous markets

📋 Evaluation Notice

This indicator is designed for serious traders who want professional-grade market analysis tools with automated functionality and clear visual presentation. The current version is provided for evaluation purposes with limited symbol support to demonstrate the indicator's capabilities.

Note: This evaluation version showcases the full functionality of the Richchild Quarters Theory methodology on the supported symbols.

