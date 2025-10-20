The SMP Wizard

This a fairly complex EA that uses a MACD for going long (80%) and RSI for going Short. As SMP is a very bullish index, long is the general preference.

This took me over 100 hours of design, testing, re testing, and robustness analysis.

Building process, I used a MACD template that I've seen work in manual trading and applied it algorithmically.

I then used machine learning for data from 2015-2020 to optimize and also create a short option using random variables.

As you can see in backtests (Feel free to do your own) It's a very strong strategy, especially circa 2020 (Outside of the data it was created in).

I've also done montecarlo and walk forward matrix tests to pick this version over 100 other versions. If you are not sure what all that means, then copy and paste this all into chatgpt.

In short, it looks promising.

PLEASE READ:

This EA is more for Swing trading than classical day trading. Some trades are held for a long time and this is the sort of EA you need to leave for months and not monitor or worry about. It probably will not make you a fortune, but in a uncorrelated portfolio of other EAs, it can be very valuable.





If you do buy this EA, i will also give you 2 other EAs for free, allowing you to start building your own portfolio at a good price.

I will rise the price by 20 USD for every 2 sales.

Any questions, message me.

Enjoy.