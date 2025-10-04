Milhar do IBOV

This indicator plots the calculated levels of the IBOV's "thousand" regions on the mini-index, where there is strong institutional commitment, based on their Options Lock positions. In this sense, players tend to defend their positions, acting on the mini-index. With these regions on the chart, you can use the concept of bipolarity to seek trades both in defense and in post-breakout testing. If you're interested, see the link where B3 provides information on options positions for these price levels: https://www.b3.com.br/pt_br/market-data-e-indices/servicos-de-dados/market-data/consultas/mercado-a-vista/opcoes/posicoes-em-aberto/posicoes-em-aberto-8AE490C895C89E890196115C41F2480D.htm How it works: The lines will be drawn according to the IBOV price during the day. Basically, you can configure it to display up to 8 thousand levels, and whether you want to view only the current (or most recent) trading session or the entire available history. In this free version, I'm keeping the indicator as simple and functional as possible. Depending on the feedback received, I may implement improvements.


