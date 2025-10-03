Range Breakout Box MT5

Range Breakout Box





The Range Breakout Box is a powerful indicator for implementing the popular range breakout strategy. It automatically marks price ranges, detects upside or downside breakouts, and provides clear trading signals.





A special highlight: The indicator simulates trades directly on the chart and statistically evaluates them. This gives you immediate insights into the hit rate, profit/loss ratio, and strategy effectiveness – transparently and practically.





Use the Range Breakout Box to identify and evaluate breakout setups more quickly and base your trading decisions on a solid foundation.



Key Features

Flexible range settings: Range start and end times, as well as the end of trading, can be individually defined.

Multi-day support: Breakout strategy can be traded over multiple days.

Stop-loss options: Fixed, percentage, range-based, or point-based.

Take-profit options: Flexibly set profit targets by factor, point, or range.

Notifications: Push, sound, alerts, and email support for instant signal transmission.





Price & Benefits

At just USD 50, the Range Breakout Box offers excellent value for money. In addition to signal generation, you get an integrated trade simulation, detailed analyses, and flexible configuration options – features that are otherwise only found in this combination with significantly more expensive tools.





Disclaimer

This indicator does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell financial instruments. It is intended solely for analytical and informational purposes. Trading in the financial markets involves considerable risks and can lead to the total loss of invested capital. Please act responsibly and use the indicator only in conjunction with appropriate risk management.



