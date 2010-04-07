Track Key Account Metrics at Regular Intervals EA

Track Account and All EA’s metrics EA



This EA will record the following account metrics

Balance, Equity, Margin, Free Margin, Margin Level, Drawdown

And all of the following metrics for each of your trading eas

Date and time , Net Profit, Floating Profit (Drawdown),number of open trades, total lots of open trades, magic number and cumulative profit

This EA will record all of these metrics at the interval in minutes that you specify from 1 minute , 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes, hourly, daily, weekly , monthly or any other interval and will store all of the metrics above in a csv file in the files folder. (See screenshot 1).

See screenshots 2 and 3 to see the metrics in excel. After you have bought the EA, contact me at nigelrichards99@gmail.com and I will send you an excel file with a macro that will summarise the information as shown in screenshot 3.

Screenshot 4 shows that the only input needed from you is the interval in minutes. Optionally, you can change the destination folder in which the metrics csv files are stored but the files folder is the default.

This EA will enable you to analyse the performance of each ea that you use and have a much better idea of the minimum amount needed in the account to trade each EA. It will enable to analyse how the drawdown and cumulative profit change with time.



