CFF Octopus Blitz

🐙 CFF Octopus Blitz EA – The Intelligent Multi-Strike EA for GOLD and Forex

Octopus Blitz is built for traders who want speed, precision, and adaptability. Just like its namesake, it strikes from multiple angles—filtering, managing, and scaling trades with relentless efficiency.

⚡️ Key Performance Highlights:

~95% accuracy in extensive historical testing
70–200 trades per day for consistent action
✅ Tight, configurable stoploss for disciplined risk control
✅ Advanced trailing stop system for unlimited profit potential on strong moves
✅ High returns possible even in short timeframes thanks to aggressive but smart trade management
✅ Optimized especially for GOLD (XAUUSD) H1 ( 1 Hour Chart TimeFrame ), but highly customizable for other pairs

📈 Core Strategy Advantages:

  • Multi-layer entry filtering (AI-inspired logic) to reduce noise and false signals

  • Smart scaling system for maximizing high-probability trends

  • Dynamic lot sizing with full user control

  • Adapts automatically to trending and ranging conditions

  • Built-in trailing stop mechanism designed to lock profits and let winners run

🛡️ Risk Management Features:

✔️ Tight initial stoploss settings to limit exposure
✔️ Adjustable risk per trade – ultra flexible for any account size
✔️ Trailing stop to capture big swings while protecting gains
✔️ Advanced session and spread filters to avoid poor conditions

💰 Performance in Testing:

✅ ~95% win rate (long/short combined in historical data)
✅ Profit factor > 4.56 in multi-year backtests
✅ Low drawdown with conservative settings
✅ 70–100 trades/day typical on H1 ( 1 Hour Chart TimeFrame ), providing steady opportunity flow

⚙️ Technical Highlights:

  • Supports all brokers (ECN recommended)

  • 4 and 5-digit broker compatibility

  • Clean, easy-to-understand input parameters

  • Fast execution, minimal slippage impact (depending on broker)


💥 Current Limited Offer:

5 copies left at discounted price.
Next price: $7777 – secure your copy while this deal lasts!


📩 Get Started Today!

  • Contact me to receive the proper set files for GOLD and currency pairs

  • Ask any questions you have—I’m here to help you set it up right

Trade smarter. Strike faster. Dominate the charts with CFF Octopus Blitz EA.
Your trading, evolved.


CFF The Destructive
Abdalla Mohamed Kandil
Experts
CFF THE DESTRUCTIVE – Artificial Intelligence for Metatrader 4 Precision-Crafted AI for Gold & Forex Traders Who Demand Consistency LIMITED TIME OFFER Only 3 copies left at the current price Next price: $4444 – Lock in your discount before it's gone! DM me to receive the full setup files and get instant support. Unleash the Power of Smart Automation CFF THE DESTRUCTIVE isn't just an EA. It's a tactical AI engine that scans, filters, and trades with ultra-high accuracy. Built
