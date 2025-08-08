Ultimate Precision Trading with Advanced SuperTrend Filtering Technology

🦅 Eagle Spikes Detector v1.50 - Professional Trading Signal System

The Eagle Spikes Detector is a sophisticated, professional-grade trading indicator designed for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and visual excellence. Combining advanced multi-timeframe analysis with cutting-edge SuperTrend filtering, this indicator identifies high-probability trading opportunities with surgical precision.

🎯 Key Features & Benefits

Advanced Signal Detection Engine

Multi-Oscillator Fusion : Combines Stochastic, RSI, and custom momentum algorithms for superior signal accuracy

: Combines Stochastic, RSI, and custom momentum algorithms for superior signal accuracy SuperTrend Integration : Built-in SuperTrend filter eliminates false signals and confirms trend direction

: Built-in SuperTrend filter eliminates false signals and confirms trend direction Dynamic Support & Resistance : Real-time calculation of key price levels for optimal entry timing

: Real-time calculation of key price levels for optimal entry timing Anti-Repainting Technology: Signals are locked once confirmed - no retroactive changes

Professional Visual Interface

Interactive Dashboard : Real-time status monitoring with signal counters and system health indicators

: Real-time status monitoring with signal counters and system health indicators Smart Stop Loss Zones : Automatically calculated SL rectangles based on ATR volatility

: Automatically calculated SL rectangles based on ATR volatility Clean Chart Presentation : Minimalist design that doesn't clutter your analysis

: Minimalist design that doesn't clutter your analysis Customizable Styling: Adapt colors and display elements to match your trading setup

Intelligent Risk Management

ATR-Based Stop Losses : Dynamic stop loss calculation using Average True Range for optimal risk positioning

: Dynamic stop loss calculation using Average True Range for optimal risk positioning Visual SL Rectangles : Clear visual representation of risk zones for each signal

: Clear visual representation of risk zones for each signal Trend-Aligned Entries : Only signals in harmony with the primary trend direction

: Only signals in harmony with the primary trend direction Multi-Timeframe Confirmation: M30 trend filter ensures alignment with higher timeframe momentum

⚙️ Technical Specifications

Core Algorithm Components

Eagle Power Detection : Proprietary momentum crossover system

: Proprietary momentum crossover system Hunt Acceleration : Advanced SAR-based trend acceleration tracking

: Advanced SAR-based trend acceleration tracking Opportunity Strike Levels : Optimized oversold/overbought thresholds (25/75)

: Optimized oversold/overbought thresholds (25/75) Trend Current Filter : M30 moving average for directional bias

: M30 moving average for directional bias Reversal Radar : 100-period envelope system for bounce detection

: 100-period envelope system for bounce detection Channel Width Factor: Dynamic price channel boundary calculation

Signal Generation Logic

BUY Signals : Triggered when momentum crosses below oscillator levels in oversold territory with bullish SuperTrend confirmation

: Triggered when momentum crosses below oscillator levels in oversold territory with bullish SuperTrend confirmation SELL Signals : Activated when momentum exceeds oscillator levels in overbought territory with bearish SuperTrend confirmation

: Activated when momentum exceeds oscillator levels in overbought territory with bearish SuperTrend confirmation Trend Filtering : All signals must align with SuperTrend direction for validation

: All signals must align with SuperTrend direction for validation Support/Resistance Confirmation: Additional price level validation for enhanced accuracy

🛡️ Professional Grade Features

Robust Architecture

Memory Optimized : Efficient buffer management prevents platform slowdowns

: Efficient buffer management prevents platform slowdowns Error Handling : Comprehensive validation ensures stable operation across all market conditions

: Comprehensive validation ensures stable operation across all market conditions Multi-Symbol Compatible : Works reliably across all forex pairs, indices, and commodities

: Works reliably across all forex pairs, indices, and commodities Timeframe Flexible: Optimized for H1 but adaptable to all timeframes

Alert & Notification System

Instant Alerts : Audio notifications for immediate signal awareness

: Audio notifications for immediate signal awareness Push Notifications : Mobile alerts to stay connected while away from charts

: Mobile alerts to stay connected while away from charts Customizable Alerts : Enable/disable notifications based on your trading style

: Enable/disable notifications based on your trading style Signal Details: Each alert includes precise Super Trend stop loss level

Visual Customization Options

Dashboard Control : Show/hide professional information panel

: Show/hide professional information panel Timer Display : Optional countdown to next bar formation

: Optional countdown to next bar formation Color Schemes : Customizable color palette for personal preference

: Customizable color palette for personal preference Rectangle Management: Adjustable stop loss rectangle dimensions and styling

📊 Optimal Usage Guidelines

Recommended Settings

Primary Timeframe : m1 ttimeframe) for optimal signal quality

: m1 ttimeframe) for optimal signal quality Currency Pairs : All major and minor forex pairs

: All major and minor forex pairs Session Times : Most effective during active trading sessions

: Most effective during active trading sessions Risk Management: Use provided SL levels for consistent risk control

Trading Strategy Integration

Trend Following : Excellent for riding momentum moves with trend confirmation

: Excellent for riding momentum moves with trend confirmation Swing Trading : Perfect for medium-term position entries with clear risk levels

: Perfect for medium-term position entries with clear risk levels Scalping Adaptation : Can be adapted for shorter timeframes with adjusted parameters

: Can be adapted for shorter timeframes with adjusted parameters Portfolio Diversification: Use across multiple instruments for diversified signal generation

⭐ Why Choose Eagle Spikes Detector?

Professional Development

Experienced Developer : Created by Benjamin Afedzie from Eagle Forex Production

: Created by Benjamin Afedzie from Eagle Forex Production Rigorous Testing : Extensively backtested and forward-tested across multiple market conditions

: Extensively backtested and forward-tested across multiple market conditions Clean Code Architecture : Professional MQL5 coding standards for reliability and performance

: Professional MQL5 coding standards for reliability and performance Continuous Updates: Regular improvements and feature enhancements

Unique Value Proposition

No Repainting : Signals are final and reliable for backtesting and live trading

: Signals are final and reliable for backtesting and live trading Visual Clarity : Professional presentation that enhances rather than clutters analysis

: Professional presentation that enhances rather than clutters analysis Complete Solution : Combines signal generation, risk management, and visual presentation

: Combines signal generation, risk management, and visual presentation User-Friendly: Intuitive interface suitable for both beginners and experienced traders

🚀 Installation & Setup

Download the indicator from MQL5 marketplace Install to your MetaTrader 5 platform Attach to your preferred chart (m1 recommended) Customize settings according to your trading style Enable alerts for real-time signal notifications Start Trading with confidence using provided stop loss levels

💼 Professional Support

Documentation : Comprehensive user guide included

: Comprehensive user guide included Technical Support : Direct developer assistance available

: Direct developer assistance available Update Notifications : Automatic alerts for new versions

: Automatic alerts for new versions Trading Community: Access to Eagle Forex Production trading insights

⚠️ Important Disclaimer

This indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to assist in trading decisions. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose. Trading involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Transform your trading with the precision of an Eagle. Get Eagle Spikes Detector today and experience professional-grade signal detection with unmatched visual clarity.

© 2025 Eagle Forex Production - Professional Trading Solutions