Visual CrossPulse Indicator MT4

Visual CrossPulse Indicator

The Visual CrossPulse Indicator is a tool designed for precision and ease, combining technical analysis with user-friendly features to identify profitable market opportunities.

This hybrid strategy tool integrates the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with an optional RSI (Relative Strength Index) filter, visually signaling high-probability trade setups for confident market entries.

How It Works

The indicator uses the MACD to detect trend momentum shifts.

A buy signal occurs when the MACD line crosses above the signal line, indicating a bullish reversal.

A sell signal occurs when the MACD line crosses below the signal line, signaling bearish momentum.

Optional RSI Filter

The RSI filter helps filter out false signals.

A buy signal is valid only if RSI is below 70.

A sell signal is valid only if RSI is above 30.

Visual Alerts

Clear arrows on the chart indicate buy and sell signals.

Adjustable arrow placement for better chart visibility.

Signal Control

Avoid signal overload with customizable bars delay between signals.

Detailed signal logging for historical performance analysis.

Why Choose Visual CrossPulse?

Combines trend-following and momentum indicators for precise setups.

Adjustable settings for MACD/RSI parameters, signal delays, and logging preferences.

Clear and actionable signals for easy decision-making.

Works across all symbols and timeframes, suitable for day traders, swing traders, and long-term investors.

Track signals with smart logging, either in the terminal or saved to a file.

This tool is ideal for traders looking for a simple yet powerful indicator with clear, actionable signals. Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned trader, it will add value to your strategy.

Get it for $65 and invest in this premium trading tool to take control of your trading journey.



