Visual CrossPulse Indicator MT4
- Indicateurs
- AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
- Version: 1.4
- Mise à jour: 6 février 2025
- Activations: 5
Visual CrossPulse Indicator
The Visual CrossPulse Indicator is a tool designed for precision and ease, combining technical analysis with user-friendly features to identify profitable market opportunities.
This hybrid strategy tool integrates the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with an optional RSI (Relative Strength Index) filter, visually signaling high-probability trade setups for confident market entries.
How It Works
- The indicator uses the MACD to detect trend momentum shifts.
- A buy signal occurs when the MACD line crosses above the signal line, indicating a bullish reversal.
- A sell signal occurs when the MACD line crosses below the signal line, signaling bearish momentum.
Optional RSI Filter
- The RSI filter helps filter out false signals.
- A buy signal is valid only if RSI is below 70.
- A sell signal is valid only if RSI is above 30.
Visual Alerts
- Clear arrows on the chart indicate buy and sell signals.
- Adjustable arrow placement for better chart visibility.
Signal Control
- Avoid signal overload with customizable bars delay between signals.
- Detailed signal logging for historical performance analysis.
Why Choose Visual CrossPulse?
- Combines trend-following and momentum indicators for precise setups.
- Adjustable settings for MACD/RSI parameters, signal delays, and logging preferences.
- Clear and actionable signals for easy decision-making.
- Works across all symbols and timeframes, suitable for day traders, swing traders, and long-term investors.
- Track signals with smart logging, either in the terminal or saved to a file.
This tool is ideal for traders looking for a simple yet powerful indicator with clear, actionable signals. Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned trader, it will add value to your strategy.
Get it for $65 and invest in this premium trading tool to take control of your trading journey.