Visual CrossPulse Indicator MT4

Visual CrossPulse Indicator

The Visual CrossPulse Indicator is a tool designed for precision and ease, combining technical analysis with user-friendly features to identify profitable market opportunities.

This hybrid strategy tool integrates the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) with an optional RSI (Relative Strength Index) filter, visually signaling high-probability trade setups for confident market entries.

How It Works

  • The indicator uses the MACD to detect trend momentum shifts.
  • A buy signal occurs when the MACD line crosses above the signal line, indicating a bullish reversal.
  • A sell signal occurs when the MACD line crosses below the signal line, signaling bearish momentum.

Optional RSI Filter

  • The RSI filter helps filter out false signals.
  • A buy signal is valid only if RSI is below 70.
  • A sell signal is valid only if RSI is above 30.

Visual Alerts

  • Clear arrows on the chart indicate buy and sell signals.
  • Adjustable arrow placement for better chart visibility.

Signal Control

  • Avoid signal overload with customizable bars delay between signals.
  • Detailed signal logging for historical performance analysis.

Why Choose Visual CrossPulse?

  • Combines trend-following and momentum indicators for precise setups.
  • Adjustable settings for MACD/RSI parameters, signal delays, and logging preferences.
  • Clear and actionable signals for easy decision-making.
  • Works across all symbols and timeframes, suitable for day traders, swing traders, and long-term investors.
  • Track signals with smart logging, either in the terminal or saved to a file.

This tool is ideal for traders looking for a simple yet powerful indicator with clear, actionable signals. Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned trader, it will add value to your strategy.

Get it for $65 and invest in this premium trading tool to take control of your trading journey.


