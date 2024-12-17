Bank Trade Levels

1.Indicator gives key trade levels with red and green arrows.

2. You need to manually mark these trade levels on higher time frame with horizontal line or area and take the trades based on price action on lower timeframe at these trade levels. For example, see rejection or violation of these trade levels to go along or reverse the trade. (See attached screenshot)

3. You need to manually turn off signals for lower timeframes you comfortable working with.

4. Please note that you need to manually mark higher timeframes for signal with line or area to see the price action on lower timeframe to trade.