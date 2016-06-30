Guarda come scaricare robot di trading gratuitamente
KeelOver - script per MetaTrader 4
Author: Bookkeeper
The script closes all open positions and opens new one with the difference of Buy and Sell lots.
Attention: If the sum of the Buy and Sell lots are equal, all positions will simply be closed.
Tradotto dal russo da MetaQuotes Ltd.
Codice originale https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7857
