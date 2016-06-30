CodeBaseSezioni
Guarda come scaricare robot di trading gratuitamente
Ci trovi su Facebook!
Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Script interessante?
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
Ti è piaciuto lo script? Provalo nel Terminale MetaTrader 5
Al pocket
Script

KeelOver - script per MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | Italian English Русский
Visualizzazioni:
7713
Valutazioni:
(9)
Pubblicato:
Scarica come ZIP Come scaricare il codice da MetaEditor
Freelance MQL5 Hai bisogno di un robot o indicatore basato su questo codice? Ordinalo su Freelance Vai a Freelance
Author: Bookkeeper

The script closes all open positions and opens new one with the difference of Buy and Sell lots.

Attention: If the sum of the Buy and Sell lots are equal, all positions will simply be closed.




Tradotto dal russo da MetaQuotes Ltd.
Codice originale https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7857

Sensetive Sensetive

The SeNSetiVe indicator. The indicator displayed the market movement direction when the zero line is crossed.

3c_DM 3c_DM

The 3c_DM indicator.

MDAC_ELDER The MDAC indicator by Elder MDAC_ELDER The MDAC indicator by Elder

The MDAC indicator by Elder

1_Otkat Sys. 1_Otkat Sys.

The 1_Otkat_Sys Expert Advisor. The system is configured for 0 hours (Moscow Time), does not trade on the nights of Monday and Friday.