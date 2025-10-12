Unisciti alla nostra fan page
Pubblica il link!
lasciare che altri lo valutino
Reverse Engineered RSI (MT4) - indicatore per MetaTrader 4
- Visualizzazioni:
- 355
- Valutazioni:
-
- Pubblicato:
- Hai bisogno di un robot o indicatore basato su questo codice? Ordinalo su Freelance Vai a Freelance
Reverse Engineered RSI projects traditional RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart instead of the oscillator window.
This lets traders see where RSI overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual market prices,
making it easier to spot precise support, resistance, and potential reversal levels without switching views or relying on hidden momentum data.
Displays price levels for simulated trades, including the set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) values, for the selected trading direction. It also shows brief statistics, including an hourly breakdown for entry.Ichimoku Edge MT4 EA
Ichimoku Edge is based on the standard Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with default settings. It generates Buy and Sell signals from the cross of the Chikou Span with the price, confirmed by the position of price and Chikou Span relative to the Kumo (cloud).
Example: Moving Average indicator filling by different colorsMACD Sample
Classical MACD Sample.