MetaTrader’s default moving average indicator does not include alerts for crossovers. This means traders often miss good opportunities unless they are glued to the screen.

CrossFire Alert solves this problem. It’s a powerful moving average crossover indicator that instantly notifies you when two MAs cross, so you never miss a signal.

With CrossFire Alert you can:

Display two customizable moving averages directly on your chart.

Get instant alerts (on-screen, email, or push notifications).

Choose between different MA types (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Weighted, etc.).

Adjust period, shift, colors, and signal display.

See buy/sell arrows whenever a crossover occurs.





Why Use CrossFire Alert?