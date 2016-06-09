CodeBaseSezioni
Sistemi Esperti

Auto Trade with BB - sistema esperto per MetaTrader 4

Khurram Mustafa
Visualizzazioni:
35859
Valutazioni:
(15)
Pubblicato:
Aggiornato:
Real author:

Khurram Mustafa

  • Based On : RSI , CCI , BB
  • Time Frame : 1 HR
  • Logic : If RSI CCI down with BB then sell, otherwise buy or wait
  • Other Options:
  • Selection of buy/sell
  • Trading time selection
  • Auto lot control
  • One position at a time.

Recommendations:

  • Remember, in any case of loss I am not responsible.
  • I recommend to set Auto Lot Option to false because of increase in lots.
  • First test on demo account.
  • Please teach if you want to teach me. Thank you with respect.
