Xue Mei

Dudu Whale

Xue Mei
0 avis
174 semaines
0 / 0 USD
croissance depuis 2022 120%
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 660
Bénéfice trades:
835 (50.30%)
Perte trades:
825 (49.70%)
Meilleure transaction:
3 590.99 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 639.98 USD
Bénéfice brut:
124 850.54 USD (1 183 989 pips)
Perte brute:
-85 804.24 USD (920 883 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
19 (856.18 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
15 339.71 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Activité de trading:
n/a
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
15 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
9
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
8.52
Longs trades:
1 127 (67.89%)
Courts trades:
533 (32.11%)
Facteur de profit:
1.46
Rendement attendu:
23.52 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
149.52 USD
Perte moyenne:
-104.01 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
20 (-1 010.04 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4 024.06 USD (6)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.89%
Prévision annuelle:
59.35%
Algo trading:
98%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4 581.97 USD (10.71%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
19.31% (3 971.94 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDJPY 449
XAUUSD 413
GBPJPY 367
GBPCAD 144
XAUJPY 128
EURJPY 81
EURSGD 53
SUMMARY 17
EURCAD 4
EURAUD 4
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 1.1K
XAUUSD 26K
GBPJPY -2.3K
GBPCAD 892
XAUJPY 11K
EURJPY -1.4K
EURSGD 63
SUMMARY 4K
EURCAD -28
EURAUD -234
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 20K
XAUUSD 136K
GBPJPY -25K
GBPCAD 2.4K
XAUJPY 144K
EURJPY -13K
EURSGD 232
SUMMARY 0
EURCAD 13
EURAUD -308
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +3 590.99 USD
Pire transaction: -1 640 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 11
Pertes consécutives maximales: 6
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +856.18 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -1 010.04 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live11" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
RinkostMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.32 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.40 × 146
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.40 × 5
ICMarkets-Live06
0.44 × 131
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.48 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.62 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.75 × 4
RoboForex-Prime
0.79 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.96 × 733
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.96 × 105
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Axi-US06-Live
1.08 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.15 × 1221
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.19 × 458
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.23 × 83
Exness-Real14
1.86 × 7
Valutrades-Real-HK
2.01 × 141
ICMarketsSC-Live27
2.11 × 315
Pepperstone-Edge01
2.18 × 102
Aucun avis
2025.12.30 04:38
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 0.74% of days out of 1217 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
