- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 660
Profit Trades:
835 (50.30%)
Loss Trades:
825 (49.70%)
Best trade:
3 590.99 USD
Worst trade:
-1 639.98 USD
Gross Profit:
124 850.54 USD (1 183 989 pips)
Gross Loss:
-85 804.24 USD (920 883 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (856.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15 339.71 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
8.52
Long Trades:
1 127 (67.89%)
Short Trades:
533 (32.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
23.52 USD
Average Profit:
149.52 USD
Average Loss:
-104.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-1 010.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 024.06 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
4.89%
Annual Forecast:
59.35%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4 581.97 USD (10.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.31% (3 971.94 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|449
|XAUUSD
|413
|GBPJPY
|367
|GBPCAD
|144
|XAUJPY
|128
|EURJPY
|81
|EURSGD
|53
|SUMMARY
|17
|EURCAD
|4
|EURAUD
|4
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|1.1K
|XAUUSD
|26K
|GBPJPY
|-2.3K
|GBPCAD
|892
|XAUJPY
|11K
|EURJPY
|-1.4K
|EURSGD
|63
|SUMMARY
|4K
|EURCAD
|-28
|EURAUD
|-234
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|20K
|XAUUSD
|136K
|GBPJPY
|-25K
|GBPCAD
|2.4K
|XAUJPY
|144K
|EURJPY
|-13K
|EURSGD
|232
|SUMMARY
|0
|EURCAD
|13
|EURAUD
|-308
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 590.99 USD
Worst trade: -1 640 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +856.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 010.04 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
RinkostMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.32 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.40 × 146
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.40 × 5
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.44 × 131
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.48 × 25
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.62 × 26
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.75 × 4
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.79 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.96 × 733
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.96 × 105
|
VTMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|1.00 × 2
|
Axi-US06-Live
|1.08 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.15 × 1221
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.19 × 458
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.23 × 83
|
Exness-Real14
|1.86 × 7
|
Valutrades-Real-HK
|2.01 × 141
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|2.11 × 315
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|2.18 × 102
