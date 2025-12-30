SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Dudu Whale
Xue Mei

Dudu Whale

Xue Mei
0 reviews
174 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2022 120%
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 660
Profit Trades:
835 (50.30%)
Loss Trades:
825 (49.70%)
Best trade:
3 590.99 USD
Worst trade:
-1 639.98 USD
Gross Profit:
124 850.54 USD (1 183 989 pips)
Gross Loss:
-85 804.24 USD (920 883 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (856.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
15 339.71 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
8.52
Long Trades:
1 127 (67.89%)
Short Trades:
533 (32.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
23.52 USD
Average Profit:
149.52 USD
Average Loss:
-104.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-1 010.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 024.06 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
4.89%
Annual Forecast:
59.35%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
4 581.97 USD (10.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.31% (3 971.94 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 449
XAUUSD 413
GBPJPY 367
GBPCAD 144
XAUJPY 128
EURJPY 81
EURSGD 53
SUMMARY 17
EURCAD 4
EURAUD 4
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 1.1K
XAUUSD 26K
GBPJPY -2.3K
GBPCAD 892
XAUJPY 11K
EURJPY -1.4K
EURSGD 63
SUMMARY 4K
EURCAD -28
EURAUD -234
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 20K
XAUUSD 136K
GBPJPY -25K
GBPCAD 2.4K
XAUJPY 144K
EURJPY -13K
EURSGD 232
SUMMARY 0
EURCAD 13
EURAUD -308
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 590.99 USD
Worst trade: -1 640 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +856.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 010.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
RinkostMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.32 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.40 × 146
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.40 × 5
ICMarkets-Live06
0.44 × 131
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.48 × 25
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.62 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.75 × 4
RoboForex-Prime
0.79 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.96 × 733
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.96 × 105
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
1.00 × 2
Axi-US06-Live
1.08 × 40
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.15 × 1221
ICMarketsSC-Live11
1.19 × 458
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.23 × 83
Exness-Real14
1.86 × 7
Valutrades-Real-HK
2.01 × 141
ICMarketsSC-Live27
2.11 × 315
Pepperstone-Edge01
2.18 × 102
46 more...
2025.12.30 04:38
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 0.74% of days out of 1217 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
