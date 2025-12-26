- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
84
Bénéfice trades:
59 (70.23%)
Perte trades:
25 (29.76%)
Meilleure transaction:
98.00 USD
Pire transaction:
-70.94 USD
Bénéfice brut:
1 152.42 USD (47 989 pips)
Perte brute:
-427.93 USD (22 810 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
13 (327.50 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
327.50 USD (13)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.31
Activité de trading:
0.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
8 il y a quelques jours
Trades par semaine:
3
Temps de détention moyen:
11 heures
Facteur de récupération:
4.85
Longs trades:
68 (80.95%)
Courts trades:
16 (19.05%)
Facteur de profit:
2.69
Rendement attendu:
8.62 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
19.53 USD
Perte moyenne:
-17.12 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
5 (-149.47 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-149.47 USD (5)
Croissance mensuelle:
41.48%
Prévision annuelle:
503.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
149.47 USD (15.69%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
15.69% (149.47 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|62
|USDJPY
|22
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|658
|USDJPY
|66
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|26K
|USDJPY
|-707
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +98.00 USD
Pire transaction: -71 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 13
Pertes consécutives maximales: 5
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +327.50 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -149.47 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-Live25" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 38
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.35 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.90 × 10
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.03 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.38 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|2.04 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|2.05 × 42
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|2.23 × 30
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|2.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|2.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|2.68 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|3.09 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|3.25 × 581
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|3.30 × 296
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|3.53 × 1930
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|3.78 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|3.95 × 128
41 plus...
感謝您對PULI 的關注。
我從 2015 年開始交易。
趨勢交易 只在符合我的策略時啟動 每張單確保止盈止損 並且將每筆訂單的風控在2%內 或 更低
用概率去贏得勝利
目前已交易破萬筆訂單 此交易策略已被市場證明有利可圖
我不使用網格或任何危險系統 因此讓我在市場挺過大大小小的波動
嚴格的風控 才有穩定的獲利
建議最低存款：10000美元
槓桿：不限
利潤目標：年平均利潤目標為 30% +/-
回撤：平均回撤為 10% 至 20%
注意：
1. 只投資那些你準備損失的資金。 訂閱您承擔所有風險的信號並不能保證未來的結果。
個人聯繫方式：
WhatsApp：+886980014972
信箱 f4890000@yahoo.com.tw
line f4890000
微信 f4890000
有任何想了解歡迎聯絡 我是專業的操盤手 專業的事交給我來替你完成
