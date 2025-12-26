- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
84
Profit Trades:
59 (70.23%)
Loss Trades:
25 (29.76%)
Best trade:
98.00 USD
Worst trade:
-70.94 USD
Gross Profit:
1 152.42 USD (47 989 pips)
Gross Loss:
-427.93 USD (22 810 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (327.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
327.50 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.85
Long Trades:
68 (80.95%)
Short Trades:
16 (19.05%)
Profit Factor:
2.69
Expected Payoff:
8.62 USD
Average Profit:
19.53 USD
Average Loss:
-17.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-149.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-149.47 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
41.48%
Annual Forecast:
503.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
149.47 USD (15.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.69% (149.47 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|62
|USDJPY
|22
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|658
|USDJPY
|66
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|26K
|USDJPY
|-707
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +98.00 USD
Worst trade: -71 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +327.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -149.47 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live25" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 38
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.35 × 17
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.90 × 10
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live08
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.03 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.38 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|2.04 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|2.05 × 42
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|2.23 × 30
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|2.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|2.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|2.68 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|3.09 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|3.25 × 581
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|3.30 × 296
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|3.53 × 1930
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|3.78 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|3.95 × 128
感謝您對PULI 的關注。
我從 2015 年開始交易。
趨勢交易 只在符合我的策略時啟動 每張單確保止盈止損 並且將每筆訂單的風控在2%內 或 更低
用概率去贏得勝利
目前已交易破萬筆訂單 此交易策略已被市場證明有利可圖
我不使用網格或任何危險系統 因此讓我在市場挺過大大小小的波動
嚴格的風控 才有穩定的獲利
建議最低存款：10000美元
槓桿：不限
利潤目標：年平均利潤目標為 30% +/-
回撤：平均回撤為 10% 至 20%
注意：
1. 只投資那些你準備損失的資金。 訂閱您承擔所有風險的信號並不能保證未來的結果。
個人聯繫方式：
WhatsApp：+886980014972
信箱 f4890000@yahoo.com.tw
line f4890000
微信 f4890000
有任何想了解歡迎聯絡 我是專業的操盤手 專業的事交給我來替你完成
No reviews