Chen Guan Yu

GARYPRO2500

Chen Guan Yu
0 reviews
Reliability
34 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 145%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
84
Profit Trades:
59 (70.23%)
Loss Trades:
25 (29.76%)
Best trade:
98.00 USD
Worst trade:
-70.94 USD
Gross Profit:
1 152.42 USD (47 989 pips)
Gross Loss:
-427.93 USD (22 810 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (327.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
327.50 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.31
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.85
Long Trades:
68 (80.95%)
Short Trades:
16 (19.05%)
Profit Factor:
2.69
Expected Payoff:
8.62 USD
Average Profit:
19.53 USD
Average Loss:
-17.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-149.47 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-149.47 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
41.48%
Annual Forecast:
503.30%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
149.47 USD (15.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.69% (149.47 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 62
USDJPY 22
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 658
USDJPY 66
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 26K
USDJPY -707
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live25" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 2
XMGlobal-Real 38
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.35 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.90 × 10
Darwinex-Live
1.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live08
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
1.03 × 29
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.38 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live07
2.04 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live32
2.05 × 42
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
2.23 × 30
VantageInternational-Live 14
2.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live10
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-Live17
2.68 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live31
3.09 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live25
3.25 × 581
ICMarketsSC-Live26
3.30 × 296
ICMarketsSC-Live23
3.53 × 1930
ICMarketsSC-Live16
3.78 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live08
3.95 × 128
41 more...
感謝您對PULI 的關注。

我從 2015 年開始交易。


 趨勢交易  只在符合我的策略時啟動 每張單確保止盈止損 並且將每筆訂單的風控在2%內 或 更低


用概率去贏得勝利


目前已交易破萬筆訂單  此交易策略已被市場證明有利可圖


我不使用網格或任何危險系統 因此讓我在市場挺過大大小小的波動


嚴格的風控 才有穩定的獲利




建議最低存款：10000美元
槓桿：不限
利潤目標：年平均利潤目標為 30% +/-
回撤：平均回撤為 10% 至 20%




注意：
1. 只投資那些你準備損失的資金。 訂閱您承擔所有風險的信號並不能保證未來的結果。


個人聯繫方式：
WhatsApp：+886980014972

信箱 f4890000@yahoo.com.tw

line  f4890000

微信 f4890000


有任何想了解歡迎聯絡  我是專業的操盤手 專業的事交給我來替你完成



No reviews
2025.12.29 01:11
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 2.54% of days out of 236 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.28 06:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
