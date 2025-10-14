- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
91
Bénéfice trades:
64 (70.32%)
Perte trades:
27 (29.67%)
Meilleure transaction:
9.60 USD
Pire transaction:
-50.06 USD
Bénéfice brut:
128.24 USD (12 035 pips)
Perte brute:
-166.90 USD (9 847 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
14 (17.95 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
25.89 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.04
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
101.88%
Dernier trade:
3 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
11
Temps de détention moyen:
12 heures
Facteur de récupération:
-0.62
Longs trades:
46 (50.55%)
Courts trades:
45 (49.45%)
Facteur de profit:
0.77
Rendement attendu:
-0.42 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
2.00 USD
Perte moyenne:
-6.18 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-9.69 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-50.06 USD (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
-12.73%
Prévision annuelle:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
45.51 USD
Maximal:
61.93 USD (49.97%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
51.75% (61.93 USD)
Par fonds propres:
10.68% (8.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY.a
|8
|EURJPY.a
|6
|NZDJPY.a
|6
|CADCHF.a
|5
|GBPJPY.a
|4
|GBPCHF.a
|4
|EURUSD.a
|4
|CADJPY.a
|4
|EURGBP.a
|4
|GBPCAD.a
|4
|GBPAUD.a
|4
|BRENT_OIL.a
|3
|AUDUSD.a
|3
|AUDCHF.a
|3
|GBPUSD.a
|2
|EURCHF.a
|2
|NZDCHF.a
|2
|USDCHF.a
|2
|USDCAD.a
|2
|NZDCAD.a
|2
|EURNZD.a
|2
|US500.a
|2
|GASOLINE.a
|2
|PLATINUM.a
|2
|CORN.a
|1
|PALLADIUM.a
|1
|COPPER.a
|1
|SUGAR#11.a
|1
|CrudeOIL.a
|1
|AUDJPY.a
|1
|AUDCAD.a
|1
|CHFJPY.a
|1
|NZDUSD.a
|1
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY.a
|-1
|EURJPY.a
|3
|NZDJPY.a
|-10
|CADCHF.a
|-4
|GBPJPY.a
|-1
|GBPCHF.a
|0
|EURUSD.a
|2
|CADJPY.a
|-1
|EURGBP.a
|1
|GBPCAD.a
|0
|GBPAUD.a
|0
|BRENT_OIL.a
|18
|AUDUSD.a
|-6
|AUDCHF.a
|-1
|GBPUSD.a
|4
|EURCHF.a
|3
|NZDCHF.a
|4
|USDCHF.a
|5
|USDCAD.a
|3
|NZDCAD.a
|3
|EURNZD.a
|3
|US500.a
|8
|GASOLINE.a
|7
|PLATINUM.a
|-26
|CORN.a
|4
|PALLADIUM.a
|4
|COPPER.a
|-4
|SUGAR#11.a
|-50
|CrudeOIL.a
|-10
|AUDJPY.a
|-3
|AUDCAD.a
|1
|CHFJPY.a
|-2
|NZDUSD.a
|6
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY.a
|-146
|EURJPY.a
|467
|NZDJPY.a
|-1.3K
|CADCHF.a
|-319
|GBPJPY.a
|-126
|GBPCHF.a
|46
|EURUSD.a
|165
|CADJPY.a
|-8
|EURGBP.a
|113
|GBPCAD.a
|48
|GBPAUD.a
|65
|BRENT_OIL.a
|179
|AUDUSD.a
|-607
|AUDCHF.a
|0
|GBPUSD.a
|373
|EURCHF.a
|290
|NZDCHF.a
|319
|USDCHF.a
|367
|USDCAD.a
|368
|NZDCAD.a
|376
|EURNZD.a
|551
|US500.a
|775
|GASOLINE.a
|67
|PLATINUM.a
|-264
|CORN.a
|425
|PALLADIUM.a
|450
|COPPER.a
|-410
|SUGAR#11.a
|-50
|CrudeOIL.a
|-98
|AUDJPY.a
|-373
|AUDCAD.a
|180
|CHFJPY.a
|-335
|NZDUSD.a
|568
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +9.60 USD
Pire transaction: -50 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +17.95 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -9.69 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "InterTrader-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
All trades occurs if only decent conditions comes. It's not Martingale, Arbitrage or copying. Gains with maximum risk control, focus, discipline and guaranteed stop loss. Time frame H1 or H4. It's not good to be too curious about all the reasons behind price movements.
HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Foreign Exchange (Forex) is highly speculative, carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors or traders. You may sustain a loss of some or all of your invested capital, therefore, you shouldn't speculate with capital that you can't afford to lose.
min recommended amount $£€ 100 - min/max volume of a single trade is limited to 0,01 - 0,02 lot.
