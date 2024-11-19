This is part of the fulcrum series signal, this signal utilizes the reverse flow of the trend. This is a measured signal, although DD this signal will return profit for a certain period, it is not easy to create a signal with 100% victory over 1 year, make sure to use a broker with a low spread because some positions will be closed even with a small profit to ensure 100% victory.......for free signal come to my web www dot perfectforex dot net ......Happy trading :)