Trades:
201
Bénéfice trades:
201 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
4.78 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
188.21 USD (24 461 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
201 (188.21 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
188.21 USD (201)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.28
Activité de trading:
41.11%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.90%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
74 (36.82%)
Courts trades:
127 (63.18%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
0.94 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.94 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.25%
Prévision annuelle:
51.61%
Algo trading:
89%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
51.23% (87.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|23
|GBPUSD
|22
|EURUSD
|17
|USDCAD
|17
|AUDUSD
|15
|EURNZD
|13
|USDJPY
|12
|EURAUD
|10
|GBPNZD
|9
|CHFJPY
|8
|GBPCAD
|7
|CADJPY
|6
|NZDUSD
|5
|EURGBP
|5
|EURJPY
|5
|AUDCHF
|4
|AUDNZD
|4
|GBPAUD
|3
|GBPCHF
|3
|AUDJPY
|3
|GBPJPY
|2
|CADCHF
|2
|EURCHF
|2
|NZDCHF
|2
|EURCAD
|2
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCHF
|29
|GBPUSD
|18
|EURUSD
|17
|USDCAD
|9
|AUDUSD
|9
|EURNZD
|18
|USDJPY
|9
|EURAUD
|16
|GBPNZD
|8
|CHFJPY
|10
|GBPCAD
|4
|CADJPY
|5
|NZDUSD
|3
|EURGBP
|5
|EURJPY
|5
|AUDCHF
|4
|AUDNZD
|2
|GBPAUD
|3
|GBPCHF
|3
|AUDJPY
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|CADCHF
|1
|EURCHF
|2
|NZDCHF
|1
|EURCAD
|2
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCHF
|2.5K
|GBPUSD
|1.9K
|EURUSD
|1.8K
|USDCAD
|1.4K
|AUDUSD
|894
|EURNZD
|3.3K
|USDJPY
|1.4K
|EURAUD
|2.5K
|GBPNZD
|1.4K
|CHFJPY
|1.6K
|GBPCAD
|570
|CADJPY
|843
|NZDUSD
|299
|EURGBP
|423
|EURJPY
|750
|AUDCHF
|360
|AUDNZD
|302
|GBPAUD
|498
|GBPCHF
|315
|AUDJPY
|304
|GBPJPY
|353
|CADCHF
|88
|EURCHF
|182
|NZDCHF
|91
|EURCAD
|327
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +4.78 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 201
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +188.21 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live02" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
294 plus...
This is part of the fulcrum series signal, this signal utilizes the reverse flow of the trend. This is a measured signal, although DD this signal will return profit for a certain period, it is not easy to create a signal with 100% victory over 1 year, make sure to use a broker with a low spread because some positions will be closed even with a small profit to ensure 100% victory.......for free signal come to my web www dot perfectforex dot net ......Happy trading :)
