Muhhamad Ihsan

FulcrumMM

Muhhamad Ihsan
0 avis
Fiabilité
115 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 225%
Tickmill-Live02
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
201
Bénéfice trades:
201 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
4.78 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
188.21 USD (24 461 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
201 (188.21 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
188.21 USD (201)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.28
Activité de trading:
41.11%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
7.90%
Dernier trade:
4 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
3 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
74 (36.82%)
Courts trades:
127 (63.18%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
0.94 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.94 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
4.25%
Prévision annuelle:
51.61%
Algo trading:
89%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
51.23% (87.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
USDCHF 23
GBPUSD 22
EURUSD 17
USDCAD 17
AUDUSD 15
EURNZD 13
USDJPY 12
EURAUD 10
GBPNZD 9
CHFJPY 8
GBPCAD 7
CADJPY 6
NZDUSD 5
EURGBP 5
EURJPY 5
AUDCHF 4
AUDNZD 4
GBPAUD 3
GBPCHF 3
AUDJPY 3
GBPJPY 2
CADCHF 2
EURCHF 2
NZDCHF 2
EURCAD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF 29
GBPUSD 18
EURUSD 17
USDCAD 9
AUDUSD 9
EURNZD 18
USDJPY 9
EURAUD 16
GBPNZD 8
CHFJPY 10
GBPCAD 4
CADJPY 5
NZDUSD 3
EURGBP 5
EURJPY 5
AUDCHF 4
AUDNZD 2
GBPAUD 3
GBPCHF 3
AUDJPY 2
GBPJPY 2
CADCHF 1
EURCHF 2
NZDCHF 1
EURCAD 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF 2.5K
GBPUSD 1.9K
EURUSD 1.8K
USDCAD 1.4K
AUDUSD 894
EURNZD 3.3K
USDJPY 1.4K
EURAUD 2.5K
GBPNZD 1.4K
CHFJPY 1.6K
GBPCAD 570
CADJPY 843
NZDUSD 299
EURGBP 423
EURJPY 750
AUDCHF 360
AUDNZD 302
GBPAUD 498
GBPCHF 315
AUDJPY 304
GBPJPY 353
CADCHF 88
EURCHF 182
NZDCHF 91
EURCAD 327
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +4.78 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 201
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +188.21 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Tickmill-Live02" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Swissquote-Real1
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
XMUK-Real 15
0.00 × 1
ProtonCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.08 × 24
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.13 × 316
IronFXBM-Real4
0.20 × 5
UniverseWheel-Live
0.34 × 493
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.39 × 75
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.50 × 2
EquitiGroup-Live
0.50 × 4
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.50 × 6
Exness-Real3
0.51 × 59
Hankotrade-Live
0.52 × 122
ICMarkets-Live18
0.55 × 310
TickmillUK-Live03
0.59 × 3394
Tickmill-Live02
0.60 × 47259
MocazFinancial-Live
0.60 × 5
ICMarkets-Live07
0.66 × 148
ICMarketsSC-Live01
0.69 × 16
TradersWay-Live 2
0.73 × 73
ForexTime-ECN
0.73 × 26
TradeWise-LiveUS
0.75 × 557
294 plus...
This is part of the fulcrum series signal, this signal utilizes the reverse flow of the trend. This is a measured signal, although DD this signal will return profit for a certain period, it is not easy to create a signal with 100% victory over 1 year, make sure to use a broker with a low spread because some positions will be closed even with a small profit to ensure 100% victory.......for free signal come to my web www dot perfectforex dot net ......Happy trading :)
Aucun avis
2025.10.16 01:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.09 00:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.20 14:55
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.17 02:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 10:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 00:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.26 06:51
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.24 09:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.24 07:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.16 17:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.06 22:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.23 18:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.01 02:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.27 05:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.22 01:11
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.21 08:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.20 04:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
FulcrumMM
30 USD par mois
225%
0
0
USD
269
USD
115
89%
201
100%
41%
n/a
0.94
USD
51%
1:500
Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 4 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.