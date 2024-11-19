The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

This is part of the fulcrum series signal, this signal utilizes the reverse flow of the trend. This is a measured signal, although DD this signal will return profit for a certain period, it is not easy to create a signal with 100% victory over 1 year, make sure to use a broker with a low spread because some positions will be closed even with a small profit to ensure 100% victory.......for free signal come to my web www dot perfectforex dot net ......Happy trading :)