Muhhamad Ihsan

FulcrumMMA

Muhhamad Ihsan
0 reviews
Reliability
127 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 239%
Tickmill-Live02
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
216
Profit Trades:
216 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
4.78 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
198.92 USD (26 041 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
216 (198.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
198.92 USD (216)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.25
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.90%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
80 (37.04%)
Short Trades:
136 (62.96%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.92 USD
Average Profit:
0.92 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
2.37%
Annual Forecast:
28.76%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
51.23% (87.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDCHF 23
GBPUSD 22
USDCAD 18
EURUSD 17
AUDUSD 15
EURNZD 13
EURAUD 12
USDJPY 12
GBPNZD 10
CHFJPY 8
CADJPY 7
GBPCAD 7
NZDUSD 6
EURGBP 5
EURJPY 5
AUDCHF 4
AUDNZD 4
EURCHF 4
AUDJPY 4
EURCAD 4
GBPAUD 3
GBPJPY 3
CADCHF 3
GBPCHF 3
NZDCHF 2
NZDJPY 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDCHF 29
GBPUSD 18
USDCAD 10
EURUSD 17
AUDUSD 9
EURNZD 18
EURAUD 17
USDJPY 9
GBPNZD 9
CHFJPY 10
CADJPY 7
GBPCAD 4
NZDUSD 3
EURGBP 5
EURJPY 5
AUDCHF 4
AUDNZD 2
EURCHF 3
AUDJPY 2
EURCAD 5
GBPAUD 3
GBPJPY 3
CADCHF 1
GBPCHF 3
NZDCHF 1
NZDJPY 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDCHF 2.5K
GBPUSD 1.9K
USDCAD 1.5K
EURUSD 1.8K
AUDUSD 894
EURNZD 3.3K
EURAUD 2.7K
USDJPY 1.4K
GBPNZD 1.6K
CHFJPY 1.6K
CADJPY 1.1K
GBPCAD 570
NZDUSD 323
EURGBP 423
EURJPY 750
AUDCHF 360
AUDNZD 302
EURCHF 295
AUDJPY 332
EURCAD 649
GBPAUD 498
GBPJPY 553
CADCHF 114
GBPCHF 315
NZDCHF 91
NZDJPY 106
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4.78 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 216
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +198.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMUK-Real 15
0.00 × 1
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
Swissquote-Real1
0.00 × 1
ProtonCapital-Live
0.00 × 1
OracleFinanceInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-Live19
0.08 × 25
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.13 × 316
IronFXBM-Real4
0.20 × 5
UniverseWheel-Live
0.34 × 493
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server
0.39 × 75
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.50 × 2
MYFXMarkets-US09-Live
0.50 × 6
EquitiGroup-Live
0.50 × 4
Hankotrade-Live
0.51 × 126
Exness-Real3
0.51 × 59
TickmillUK-Live03
0.59 × 3395
MocazFinancial-Live
0.60 × 5
Tickmill-Live02
0.61 × 48033
ICMarkets-Live18
0.66 × 315
ICMarkets-Live07
0.66 × 149
ICMarketsSC-Live01
0.69 × 16
TradersWay-Live 2
0.69 × 77
ForexTime-ECN
0.73 × 26
Tickmill-Live09
0.75 × 670
294 more...
This is part of the fulcrum series signal, this signal utilizes the reverse flow of the trend. This is a measured signal, although DD this signal will return profit for a certain period, it is not easy to create a signal with 100% victory over 1 year, make sure to use a broker with a low spread because some positions will be closed even with a small profit to ensure 100% victory.......for free signal come to my web www dot perfectforex dot net ......Happy trading :)
No reviews
2026.01.06 12:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.04 23:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 23:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 08:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 20:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.16 01:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.09 00:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.20 14:55
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.17 02:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 10:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 00:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 02:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.26 06:51
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.24 09:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.24 07:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.16 17:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.10 14:59
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.06 22:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FulcrumMMA
30 USD per month
239%
0
0
USD
260
USD
127
88%
216
100%
100%
n/a
0.92
USD
51%
1:500
Copy

