Trades:
216
Profit Trades:
216 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
4.78 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
198.92 USD (26 041 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
216 (198.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
198.92 USD (216)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.25
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.90%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
80 (37.04%)
Short Trades:
136 (62.96%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
0.92 USD
Average Profit:
0.92 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
2.37%
Annual Forecast:
28.76%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
51.23% (87.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|23
|GBPUSD
|22
|USDCAD
|18
|EURUSD
|17
|AUDUSD
|15
|EURNZD
|13
|EURAUD
|12
|USDJPY
|12
|GBPNZD
|10
|CHFJPY
|8
|CADJPY
|7
|GBPCAD
|7
|NZDUSD
|6
|EURGBP
|5
|EURJPY
|5
|AUDCHF
|4
|AUDNZD
|4
|EURCHF
|4
|AUDJPY
|4
|EURCAD
|4
|GBPAUD
|3
|GBPJPY
|3
|CADCHF
|3
|GBPCHF
|3
|NZDCHF
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDCHF
|29
|GBPUSD
|18
|USDCAD
|10
|EURUSD
|17
|AUDUSD
|9
|EURNZD
|18
|EURAUD
|17
|USDJPY
|9
|GBPNZD
|9
|CHFJPY
|10
|CADJPY
|7
|GBPCAD
|4
|NZDUSD
|3
|EURGBP
|5
|EURJPY
|5
|AUDCHF
|4
|AUDNZD
|2
|EURCHF
|3
|AUDJPY
|2
|EURCAD
|5
|GBPAUD
|3
|GBPJPY
|3
|CADCHF
|1
|GBPCHF
|3
|NZDCHF
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDCHF
|2.5K
|GBPUSD
|1.9K
|USDCAD
|1.5K
|EURUSD
|1.8K
|AUDUSD
|894
|EURNZD
|3.3K
|EURAUD
|2.7K
|USDJPY
|1.4K
|GBPNZD
|1.6K
|CHFJPY
|1.6K
|CADJPY
|1.1K
|GBPCAD
|570
|NZDUSD
|323
|EURGBP
|423
|EURJPY
|750
|AUDCHF
|360
|AUDNZD
|302
|EURCHF
|295
|AUDJPY
|332
|EURCAD
|649
|GBPAUD
|498
|GBPJPY
|553
|CADCHF
|114
|GBPCHF
|315
|NZDCHF
|91
|NZDJPY
|106
Best trade: +4.78 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 216
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +198.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
This is part of the fulcrum series signal, this signal utilizes the reverse flow of the trend. This is a measured signal, although DD this signal will return profit for a certain period, it is not easy to create a signal with 100% victory over 1 year, make sure to use a broker with a low spread because some positions will be closed even with a small profit to ensure 100% victory.......for free signal come to my web www dot perfectforex dot net ......Happy trading :)
