Trades:
1 188
Bénéfice trades:
857 (72.13%)
Perte trades:
331 (27.86%)
Meilleure transaction:
2 384.52 USD
Pire transaction:
-8 209.73 USD
Bénéfice brut:
198 261.85 USD (296 611 pips)
Perte brute:
-124 137.34 USD (171 097 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
22 (1 761.22 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
13 555.77 USD (19)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Activité de trading:
64.70%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
86.82%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
2.05
Longs trades:
586 (49.33%)
Courts trades:
602 (50.67%)
Facteur de profit:
1.60
Rendement attendu:
62.39 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
231.34 USD
Perte moyenne:
-375.04 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-36 179.88 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-36 179.88 USD (14)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.09%
Prévision annuelle:
25.34%
Algo trading:
94%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
36 179.88 USD (20.09%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
20.09% (36 179.88 USD)
Par fonds propres:
21.95% (34 819.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCHF
|145
|USDCAD
|140
|NZDCAD
|109
|AUDCAD
|107
|AUDNZD
|87
|NZDUSD
|81
|AUDUSD
|63
|XAUUSD
|48
|USDCHF
|43
|EURCAD
|36
|EURCHF
|36
|AUDJPY
|35
|GBPJPY
|34
|EURGBP
|33
|EURUSD
|28
|GBPAUD
|18
|CADCHF
|16
|NZDJPY
|15
|GBPUSD
|13
|USDJPY
|13
|AUDCHF
|13
|EURAUD
|11
|EURJPY
|11
|EURNZD
|10
|NDX
|10
|CADJPY
|8
|GBPNZD
|8
|GBPCAD
|7
|CHFJPY
|6
|NZDCHF
|4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCHF
|25K
|USDCAD
|6.4K
|NZDCAD
|13K
|AUDCAD
|13K
|AUDNZD
|9.2K
|NZDUSD
|5.4K
|AUDUSD
|-26K
|XAUUSD
|3.8K
|USDCHF
|-1.6K
|EURCAD
|3.5K
|EURCHF
|2.2K
|AUDJPY
|983
|GBPJPY
|4K
|EURGBP
|-6K
|EURUSD
|2.2K
|GBPAUD
|815
|CADCHF
|558
|NZDJPY
|408
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|1.6K
|AUDCHF
|3.9K
|EURAUD
|510
|EURJPY
|2.8K
|EURNZD
|115
|NDX
|5.8K
|CADJPY
|307
|GBPNZD
|704
|GBPCAD
|736
|CHFJPY
|218
|NZDCHF
|222
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCHF
|13K
|USDCAD
|-462
|NZDCAD
|13K
|AUDCAD
|4.7K
|AUDNZD
|8K
|NZDUSD
|287
|AUDUSD
|-7.8K
|XAUUSD
|15K
|USDCHF
|-4.8K
|EURCAD
|8.2K
|EURCHF
|7.2K
|AUDJPY
|6.4K
|GBPJPY
|27K
|EURGBP
|3.1K
|EURUSD
|754
|GBPAUD
|3.8K
|CADCHF
|2.9K
|NZDJPY
|4.8K
|GBPUSD
|2.7K
|USDJPY
|3.1K
|AUDCHF
|1.5K
|EURAUD
|-1.5K
|EURJPY
|4.5K
|EURNZD
|-1.7K
|NDX
|2.7K
|CADJPY
|2.7K
|GBPNZD
|2.8K
|GBPCAD
|3.4K
|CHFJPY
|1.7K
|NZDCHF
|-258
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2 384.52 USD
Pire transaction: -8 210 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 19
Pertes consécutives maximales: 14
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 761.22 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -36 179.88 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 6
My trading style is low-risk and disciplined, focused on technical analysis and trendline-based strategies. I prioritize capital preservation while seeking steady and consistent returns. Each trade is carefully planned using key technical setups, price action, and market structure, with a strong emphasis on risk management. My approach avoids excessive leverage and aims for long-term portfolio growth with controlled drawdowns.
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
74%
0
0
USD
USD
174K
USD
USD
118
94%
1 188
72%
65%
1.59
62.39
USD
USD
22%
1:200