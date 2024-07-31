SignauxSections
Eshak Mansur Mohammed

LOW RISK TRADING

Eshak Mansur Mohammed
0 avis
Fiabilité
118 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 74%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
1 188
Bénéfice trades:
857 (72.13%)
Perte trades:
331 (27.86%)
Meilleure transaction:
2 384.52 USD
Pire transaction:
-8 209.73 USD
Bénéfice brut:
198 261.85 USD (296 611 pips)
Perte brute:
-124 137.34 USD (171 097 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
22 (1 761.22 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
13 555.77 USD (19)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Activité de trading:
64.70%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
86.82%
Dernier trade:
18 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
8
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
2.05
Longs trades:
586 (49.33%)
Courts trades:
602 (50.67%)
Facteur de profit:
1.60
Rendement attendu:
62.39 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
231.34 USD
Perte moyenne:
-375.04 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
14 (-36 179.88 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-36 179.88 USD (14)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.09%
Prévision annuelle:
25.34%
Algo trading:
94%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
36 179.88 USD (20.09%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
20.09% (36 179.88 USD)
Par fonds propres:
21.95% (34 819.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPCHF 145
USDCAD 140
NZDCAD 109
AUDCAD 107
AUDNZD 87
NZDUSD 81
AUDUSD 63
XAUUSD 48
USDCHF 43
EURCAD 36
EURCHF 36
AUDJPY 35
GBPJPY 34
EURGBP 33
EURUSD 28
GBPAUD 18
CADCHF 16
NZDJPY 15
GBPUSD 13
USDJPY 13
AUDCHF 13
EURAUD 11
EURJPY 11
EURNZD 10
NDX 10
CADJPY 8
GBPNZD 8
GBPCAD 7
CHFJPY 6
NZDCHF 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPCHF 25K
USDCAD 6.4K
NZDCAD 13K
AUDCAD 13K
AUDNZD 9.2K
NZDUSD 5.4K
AUDUSD -26K
XAUUSD 3.8K
USDCHF -1.6K
EURCAD 3.5K
EURCHF 2.2K
AUDJPY 983
GBPJPY 4K
EURGBP -6K
EURUSD 2.2K
GBPAUD 815
CADCHF 558
NZDJPY 408
GBPUSD 1.4K
USDJPY 1.6K
AUDCHF 3.9K
EURAUD 510
EURJPY 2.8K
EURNZD 115
NDX 5.8K
CADJPY 307
GBPNZD 704
GBPCAD 736
CHFJPY 218
NZDCHF 222
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPCHF 13K
USDCAD -462
NZDCAD 13K
AUDCAD 4.7K
AUDNZD 8K
NZDUSD 287
AUDUSD -7.8K
XAUUSD 15K
USDCHF -4.8K
EURCAD 8.2K
EURCHF 7.2K
AUDJPY 6.4K
GBPJPY 27K
EURGBP 3.1K
EURUSD 754
GBPAUD 3.8K
CADCHF 2.9K
NZDJPY 4.8K
GBPUSD 2.7K
USDJPY 3.1K
AUDCHF 1.5K
EURAUD -1.5K
EURJPY 4.5K
EURNZD -1.7K
NDX 2.7K
CADJPY 2.7K
GBPNZD 2.8K
GBPCAD 3.4K
CHFJPY 1.7K
NZDCHF -258
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2 384.52 USD
Pire transaction: -8 210 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 19
Pertes consécutives maximales: 14
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +1 761.22 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -36 179.88 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Darwinex-Live-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
My trading style is low-risk and disciplined, focused on technical analysis and trendline-based strategies. I prioritize capital preservation while seeking steady and consistent returns. Each trade is carefully planned using key technical setups, price action, and market structure, with a strong emphasis on risk management. My approach avoids excessive leverage and aims for long-term portfolio growth with controlled drawdowns.
Aucun avis
2025.09.02 22:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 20:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.28 18:33
80% of growth achieved within 37 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 767 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.16 13:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.14 14:32
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.13 11:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.13 11:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.09 06:37
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.09 06:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.02.21 08:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.22 14:35
80% of growth achieved within 28 days. This comprises 4.83% of days out of 580 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.15 17:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.14 11:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 00:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 17:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.30 19:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.29 16:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.18 14:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.17 18:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
