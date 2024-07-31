- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 236
Profit Trades:
882 (71.35%)
Loss Trades:
354 (28.64%)
Best trade:
4 842.81 USD
Worst trade:
-8 209.73 USD
Gross Profit:
245 235.24 USD (299 306 pips)
Gross Loss:
-154 803.95 USD (174 709 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (1 761.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 555.77 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
44.22%
Max deposit load:
86.82%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
2.50
Long Trades:
601 (48.62%)
Short Trades:
635 (51.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
73.16 USD
Average Profit:
278.04 USD
Average Loss:
-437.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-36 179.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36 179.88 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
3.33%
Annual Forecast:
40.35%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
36 179.88 USD (20.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.09% (36 179.88 USD)
By Equity:
21.95% (34 819.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPCHF
|145
|USDCAD
|140
|NZDCAD
|109
|AUDCAD
|107
|AUDNZD
|87
|NZDUSD
|81
|AUDUSD
|63
|EURGBP
|58
|XAUUSD
|49
|EURUSD
|48
|USDCHF
|43
|EURCAD
|36
|EURCHF
|36
|AUDJPY
|35
|GBPJPY
|34
|GBPAUD
|18
|CADCHF
|16
|NZDJPY
|15
|GBPUSD
|14
|USDJPY
|13
|AUDCHF
|13
|EURAUD
|11
|EURJPY
|11
|NDX
|11
|EURNZD
|10
|CADJPY
|8
|GBPNZD
|8
|GBPCAD
|7
|CHFJPY
|6
|NZDCHF
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPCHF
|25K
|USDCAD
|6.4K
|NZDCAD
|13K
|AUDCAD
|13K
|AUDNZD
|9.2K
|NZDUSD
|5.4K
|AUDUSD
|-26K
|EURGBP
|18K
|XAUUSD
|3.5K
|EURUSD
|-3K
|USDCHF
|-1.6K
|EURCAD
|3.5K
|EURCHF
|2.2K
|AUDJPY
|983
|GBPJPY
|4K
|GBPAUD
|815
|CADCHF
|558
|NZDJPY
|408
|GBPUSD
|-476
|USDJPY
|1.6K
|AUDCHF
|3.9K
|EURAUD
|510
|EURJPY
|2.8K
|NDX
|5.8K
|EURNZD
|115
|CADJPY
|307
|GBPNZD
|704
|GBPCAD
|736
|CHFJPY
|218
|NZDCHF
|222
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPCHF
|13K
|USDCAD
|-462
|NZDCAD
|13K
|AUDCAD
|4.7K
|AUDNZD
|8K
|NZDUSD
|287
|AUDUSD
|-7.8K
|EURGBP
|4.4K
|XAUUSD
|14K
|EURUSD
|-11
|USDCHF
|-4.8K
|EURCAD
|8.2K
|EURCHF
|7.2K
|AUDJPY
|6.4K
|GBPJPY
|27K
|GBPAUD
|3.8K
|CADCHF
|2.9K
|NZDJPY
|4.8K
|GBPUSD
|2.6K
|USDJPY
|3.1K
|AUDCHF
|1.5K
|EURAUD
|-1.5K
|EURJPY
|4.5K
|NDX
|2.8K
|EURNZD
|-1.7K
|CADJPY
|2.7K
|GBPNZD
|2.8K
|GBPCAD
|3.4K
|CHFJPY
|1.7K
|NZDCHF
|-258
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +4 842.81 USD
Worst trade: -8 210 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 761.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36 179.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
My trading style is low-risk and disciplined, focused on technical analysis and trendline-based strategies. I prioritize capital preservation while seeking steady and consistent returns. Each trade is carefully planned using key technical setups, price action, and market structure, with a strong emphasis on risk management. My approach avoids excessive leverage and aims for long-term portfolio growth with controlled drawdowns.
