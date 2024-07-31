SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Euro Liquidity Sweep Strategy
Eshak Mansur Mohammed

Euro Liquidity Sweep Strategy

Eshak Mansur Mohammed
0 reviews
Reliability
131 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2023 90%
Darwinex-Live-2
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 236
Profit Trades:
882 (71.35%)
Loss Trades:
354 (28.64%)
Best trade:
4 842.81 USD
Worst trade:
-8 209.73 USD
Gross Profit:
245 235.24 USD (299 306 pips)
Gross Loss:
-154 803.95 USD (174 709 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (1 761.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
13 555.77 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
44.22%
Max deposit load:
86.82%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
2.50
Long Trades:
601 (48.62%)
Short Trades:
635 (51.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
73.16 USD
Average Profit:
278.04 USD
Average Loss:
-437.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-36 179.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-36 179.88 USD (14)
Monthly growth:
3.33%
Annual Forecast:
40.35%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
36 179.88 USD (20.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.09% (36 179.88 USD)
By Equity:
21.95% (34 819.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPCHF 145
USDCAD 140
NZDCAD 109
AUDCAD 107
AUDNZD 87
NZDUSD 81
AUDUSD 63
EURGBP 58
XAUUSD 49
EURUSD 48
USDCHF 43
EURCAD 36
EURCHF 36
AUDJPY 35
GBPJPY 34
GBPAUD 18
CADCHF 16
NZDJPY 15
GBPUSD 14
USDJPY 13
AUDCHF 13
EURAUD 11
EURJPY 11
NDX 11
EURNZD 10
CADJPY 8
GBPNZD 8
GBPCAD 7
CHFJPY 6
NZDCHF 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPCHF 25K
USDCAD 6.4K
NZDCAD 13K
AUDCAD 13K
AUDNZD 9.2K
NZDUSD 5.4K
AUDUSD -26K
EURGBP 18K
XAUUSD 3.5K
EURUSD -3K
USDCHF -1.6K
EURCAD 3.5K
EURCHF 2.2K
AUDJPY 983
GBPJPY 4K
GBPAUD 815
CADCHF 558
NZDJPY 408
GBPUSD -476
USDJPY 1.6K
AUDCHF 3.9K
EURAUD 510
EURJPY 2.8K
NDX 5.8K
EURNZD 115
CADJPY 307
GBPNZD 704
GBPCAD 736
CHFJPY 218
NZDCHF 222
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPCHF 13K
USDCAD -462
NZDCAD 13K
AUDCAD 4.7K
AUDNZD 8K
NZDUSD 287
AUDUSD -7.8K
EURGBP 4.4K
XAUUSD 14K
EURUSD -11
USDCHF -4.8K
EURCAD 8.2K
EURCHF 7.2K
AUDJPY 6.4K
GBPJPY 27K
GBPAUD 3.8K
CADCHF 2.9K
NZDJPY 4.8K
GBPUSD 2.6K
USDJPY 3.1K
AUDCHF 1.5K
EURAUD -1.5K
EURJPY 4.5K
NDX 2.8K
EURNZD -1.7K
CADJPY 2.7K
GBPNZD 2.8K
GBPCAD 3.4K
CHFJPY 1.7K
NZDCHF -258
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 842.81 USD
Worst trade: -8 210 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 14
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 761.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -36 179.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 6
My trading style is low-risk and disciplined, focused on technical analysis and trendline-based strategies. I prioritize capital preservation while seeking steady and consistent returns. Each trade is carefully planned using key technical setups, price action, and market structure, with a strong emphasis on risk management. My approach avoids excessive leverage and aims for long-term portfolio growth with controlled drawdowns.
No reviews
2025.10.03 09:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.02 20:39
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 22:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.31 20:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.28 18:33
80% of growth achieved within 37 days. This comprises 4.82% of days out of 767 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.16 13:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.14 14:32
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.13 11:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.05.13 11:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.05.09 06:37
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.05.09 06:37
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.02.21 08:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.01.22 14:35
80% of growth achieved within 28 days. This comprises 4.83% of days out of 580 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.01.15 17:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.14 11:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.06 00:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 17:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.30 19:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.29 16:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.18 14:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Euro Liquidity Sweep Strategy
50 USD per month
90%
0
0
USD
190K
USD
131
94%
1 236
71%
44%
1.58
73.16
USD
22%
1:200
