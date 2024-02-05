- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
8 055
Bénéfice trades:
5 333 (66.20%)
Perte trades:
2 722 (33.79%)
Meilleure transaction:
738.33 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 047.98 USD
Bénéfice brut:
55 218.32 USD (524 660 pips)
Perte brute:
-47 795.69 USD (514 123 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
41 (314.90 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
866.82 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
67.68%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
52.57%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
112
Temps de détention moyen:
8 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.60
Longs trades:
3 947 (49.00%)
Courts trades:
4 108 (51.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.16
Rendement attendu:
0.92 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
10.35 USD
Perte moyenne:
-17.56 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
29 (-3 361.77 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4 214.24 USD (26)
Croissance mensuelle:
-8.25%
Prévision annuelle:
-99.36%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2 160.80 USD
Maximal:
12 464.72 USD (43.93%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
82.77% (12 464.72 USD)
Par fonds propres:
42.32% (4 304.84 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|7011
|AUDJPY
|195
|EURCAD
|151
|GBPCHF
|125
|USDCAD
|115
|CADJPY
|108
|CHFJPY
|86
|GBPCAD
|82
|CADCHF
|33
|AUDCAD
|26
|USDJPY
|20
|EURAUD
|19
|GBPAUD
|11
|EURNZD
|10
|GBPUSD
|9
|NZDJPY
|8
|EURJPY
|7
|AUDUSD
|6
|NZDUSD
|6
|AUDNZD
|6
|EURCHF
|5
|NZDCHF
|4
|NZDCAD
|3
|GBPJPY
|3
|USDCHF
|3
|GBPNZD
|2
|XAUUSD
|1
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|7.6K
|AUDJPY
|690
|EURCAD
|-1.5K
|GBPCHF
|-283
|USDCAD
|216
|CADJPY
|895
|CHFJPY
|-1.6K
|GBPCAD
|114
|CADCHF
|118
|AUDCAD
|117
|USDJPY
|1.3K
|EURAUD
|931
|GBPAUD
|567
|EURNZD
|678
|GBPUSD
|889
|NZDJPY
|571
|EURJPY
|-1.7K
|AUDUSD
|459
|NZDUSD
|-102
|AUDNZD
|-92
|EURCHF
|-3K
|NZDCHF
|449
|NZDCAD
|151
|GBPJPY
|176
|USDCHF
|-232
|GBPNZD
|76
|XAUUSD
|3
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|16K
|AUDJPY
|7.8K
|EURCAD
|-8.6K
|GBPCHF
|-4.8K
|USDCAD
|4.2K
|CADJPY
|4.5K
|CHFJPY
|-6.8K
|GBPCAD
|-12K
|CADCHF
|-973
|AUDCAD
|3.8K
|USDJPY
|4.9K
|EURAUD
|12K
|GBPAUD
|5.1K
|EURNZD
|1.9K
|GBPUSD
|1.7K
|NZDJPY
|2.8K
|EURJPY
|-9.1K
|AUDUSD
|323
|NZDUSD
|-3.5K
|AUDNZD
|-1.7K
|EURCHF
|-7.8K
|NZDCHF
|1.7K
|NZDCAD
|1.4K
|GBPJPY
|1.9K
|USDCHF
|-3.9K
|GBPNZD
|2.1K
|XAUUSD
|31
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +738.33 USD
Pire transaction: -1 048 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 12
Pertes consécutives maximales: 26
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +314.90 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -3 361.77 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "BlackBullMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 3
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 37
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 12
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 22
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 11
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|0.00 × 2
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 29
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.09 × 22
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.12 × 17
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.15 × 68
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.22 × 81
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.33 × 246
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.43 × 668
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.47 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.55 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.71 × 136
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.93 × 29
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|1.00 × 78
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|1.17 × 6
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.46 × 1459
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|2.88 × 129
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
30 USD par mois
9%
0
0
USD
USD
5.5K
USD
USD
95
99%
8 055
66%
68%
1.15
0.92
USD
USD
83%
1:500