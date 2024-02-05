SignauxSections
Chi Wai Chris Fan

CP LDN R05

Chi Wai Chris Fan
0 avis
Fiabilité
95 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 9%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
8 055
Bénéfice trades:
5 333 (66.20%)
Perte trades:
2 722 (33.79%)
Meilleure transaction:
738.33 USD
Pire transaction:
-1 047.98 USD
Bénéfice brut:
55 218.32 USD (524 660 pips)
Perte brute:
-47 795.69 USD (514 123 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
41 (314.90 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
866.82 USD (12)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
67.68%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
52.57%
Dernier trade:
2 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
112
Temps de détention moyen:
8 heures
Facteur de récupération:
0.60
Longs trades:
3 947 (49.00%)
Courts trades:
4 108 (51.00%)
Facteur de profit:
1.16
Rendement attendu:
0.92 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
10.35 USD
Perte moyenne:
-17.56 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
29 (-3 361.77 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-4 214.24 USD (26)
Croissance mensuelle:
-8.25%
Prévision annuelle:
-99.36%
Algo trading:
99%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
2 160.80 USD
Maximal:
12 464.72 USD (43.93%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
82.77% (12 464.72 USD)
Par fonds propres:
42.32% (4 304.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD 7011
AUDJPY 195
EURCAD 151
GBPCHF 125
USDCAD 115
CADJPY 108
CHFJPY 86
GBPCAD 82
CADCHF 33
AUDCAD 26
USDJPY 20
EURAUD 19
GBPAUD 11
EURNZD 10
GBPUSD 9
NZDJPY 8
EURJPY 7
AUDUSD 6
NZDUSD 6
AUDNZD 6
EURCHF 5
NZDCHF 4
NZDCAD 3
GBPJPY 3
USDCHF 3
GBPNZD 2
XAUUSD 1
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 7.6K
AUDJPY 690
EURCAD -1.5K
GBPCHF -283
USDCAD 216
CADJPY 895
CHFJPY -1.6K
GBPCAD 114
CADCHF 118
AUDCAD 117
USDJPY 1.3K
EURAUD 931
GBPAUD 567
EURNZD 678
GBPUSD 889
NZDJPY 571
EURJPY -1.7K
AUDUSD 459
NZDUSD -102
AUDNZD -92
EURCHF -3K
NZDCHF 449
NZDCAD 151
GBPJPY 176
USDCHF -232
GBPNZD 76
XAUUSD 3
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 16K
AUDJPY 7.8K
EURCAD -8.6K
GBPCHF -4.8K
USDCAD 4.2K
CADJPY 4.5K
CHFJPY -6.8K
GBPCAD -12K
CADCHF -973
AUDCAD 3.8K
USDJPY 4.9K
EURAUD 12K
GBPAUD 5.1K
EURNZD 1.9K
GBPUSD 1.7K
NZDJPY 2.8K
EURJPY -9.1K
AUDUSD 323
NZDUSD -3.5K
AUDNZD -1.7K
EURCHF -7.8K
NZDCHF 1.7K
NZDCAD 1.4K
GBPJPY 1.9K
USDCHF -3.9K
GBPNZD 2.1K
XAUUSD 31
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +738.33 USD
Pire transaction: -1 048 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 12
Pertes consécutives maximales: 26
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +314.90 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -3 361.77 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "BlackBullMarkets-Live" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 3
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 37
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 12
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 22
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 11
EGlobal-Cent4
0.00 × 2
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 29
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.09 × 22
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.12 × 17
ICMarkets-Live02
0.15 × 68
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.22 × 81
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.33 × 246
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.43 × 668
Axi-US06-Live
0.47 × 108
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.55 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.71 × 136
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.93 × 29
ICMarkets-Live09
1.00 × 78
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
1.17 × 6
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.46 × 1459
Pepperstone-Demo01
2.88 × 129
11 plus...
Aucun avis
2025.09.12 06:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.15% of days out of 648 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.02 08:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.29 14:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.29 06:59
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.28 14:27
80% of growth achieved within 21 days. This comprises 3.49% of days out of 602 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.30 09:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.23 11:31
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 3.17% of days out of 536 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.31 14:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.30 21:55
80% of growth achieved within 24 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 483 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.03.21 07:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.03.03 17:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.03 16:23
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.24 05:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.21 15:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.12 13:32
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.02.12 11:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.08 03:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.01.06 09:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.29 09:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.25 09:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
