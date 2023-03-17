SignauxSections
David CAUJOLLE

Scalper Trader VTMarket

David CAUJOLLE
0 avis
Fiabilité
138 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 3000 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2023 155%
VTMarkets-Live 3
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
6 182
Bénéfice trades:
4 986 (80.65%)
Perte trades:
1 196 (19.35%)
Meilleure transaction:
4 183.42 EUR
Pire transaction:
-6 490.04 EUR
Bénéfice brut:
142 885.51 EUR (1 494 110 pips)
Perte brute:
-136 948.10 EUR (1 135 963 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
114 (517.55 EUR)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
4 302.87 EUR (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.02
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
53.96%
Dernier trade:
16 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
54
Temps de détention moyen:
5 jours
Facteur de récupération:
0.19
Longs trades:
3 430 (55.48%)
Courts trades:
2 752 (44.52%)
Facteur de profit:
1.04
Rendement attendu:
0.96 EUR
Bénéfice moyen:
28.66 EUR
Perte moyenne:
-114.51 EUR
Pertes consécutives maximales:
15 (-368.79 EUR)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-6 490.04 EUR (1)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.39%
Prévision annuelle:
28.97%
Algo trading:
75%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
176.98 EUR
Maximal:
31 316.83 EUR (79.79%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
84.28% (31 316.83 EUR)
Par fonds propres:
82.26% (27 587.86 EUR)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
EURUSD-ECN 551
NZDCAD-ECN 497
USDCHF-ECN 321
USDCAD-ECN 302
GBPUSD-ECN 286
AUDUSD-ECN 241
EURNZD-ECN 221
EURGBP-ECN 216
GBPCAD-ECN 205
NZDCHF-ECN 204
AUDCAD-ECN 194
NZDUSD-ECN 190
GBPNZD-ECN 182
EURCHF-ECN 180
GBPJPY-ECN 178
USDSGD-ECN 175
GBPAUD-ECN 170
USDJPY-ECN 164
GBPCHF-ECN 153
EURCAD-ECN 149
AUDNZD-ECN 146
AUDCHF-ECN 144
EURJPY-ECN 143
CHFJPY-ECN 142
NZDJPY-ECN 142
CADCHF-ECN 140
CADJPY-ECN 138
EURAUD-ECN 137
AUDJPY-ECN 123
XAUUSD-ECN 90
EURSGD-ECN 39
UKOUSD-ECN 18
XAGUSD-ECN 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD-ECN -536
NZDCAD-ECN 4.2K
USDCHF-ECN -4K
USDCAD-ECN 838
GBPUSD-ECN -1.6K
AUDUSD-ECN 514
EURNZD-ECN -9K
EURGBP-ECN 1.8K
GBPCAD-ECN 1.6K
NZDCHF-ECN 1.4K
AUDCAD-ECN 824
NZDUSD-ECN 2.4K
GBPNZD-ECN 2.9K
EURCHF-ECN 1.8K
GBPJPY-ECN -4.1K
USDSGD-ECN 1.8K
GBPAUD-ECN 1.6K
USDJPY-ECN 780
GBPCHF-ECN -151
EURCAD-ECN -202
AUDNZD-ECN 975
AUDCHF-ECN 763
EURJPY-ECN 250
CHFJPY-ECN -263
NZDJPY-ECN 2K
CADCHF-ECN 1.3K
CADJPY-ECN 661
EURAUD-ECN 1K
AUDJPY-ECN 916
XAUUSD-ECN -3.4K
EURSGD-ECN -750
UKOUSD-ECN 332
XAGUSD-ECN 4
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD-ECN -7.3K
NZDCAD-ECN 41K
USDCHF-ECN -5.4K
USDCAD-ECN 29K
GBPUSD-ECN 9.2K
AUDUSD-ECN 16K
EURNZD-ECN -13K
EURGBP-ECN 22K
GBPCAD-ECN 12K
NZDCHF-ECN 14K
AUDCAD-ECN 16K
NZDUSD-ECN 22K
GBPNZD-ECN 39K
EURCHF-ECN 9.3K
GBPJPY-ECN -29K
USDSGD-ECN 17K
GBPAUD-ECN 2.8K
USDJPY-ECN 37K
GBPCHF-ECN 4.3K
EURCAD-ECN 11K
AUDNZD-ECN 14K
AUDCHF-ECN 5.2K
EURJPY-ECN 2K
CHFJPY-ECN -5K
NZDJPY-ECN 19K
CADCHF-ECN 3.3K
CADJPY-ECN 17K
EURAUD-ECN 9.9K
AUDJPY-ECN 16K
XAUUSD-ECN 19K
EURSGD-ECN -2.6K
UKOUSD-ECN 21K
XAGUSD-ECN 15
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +4 183.42 EUR
Pire transaction: -6 490 EUR
Gains consécutifs maximales: 5
Pertes consécutives maximales: 1
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +517.55 EUR
Perte consécutive maximale: -368.79 EUR

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "VTMarkets-Live 3" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

My trading experience is over 15 years.

The strategy I use in my trading consists of several automated systems which include long term, medium and short term trading.

This system is therefore a mixture of Scalping, Day Trading and Swing Trading. Signals are generated using custom indicators over multiple timeframes.

I use various approaches in my method using both indicators and price action.

90% of winning trades will be closed within the day with 50% in less than an hour.

5% of trades will be closed in less than 5 days and 5% in more than 5 days.

Around 97% of trades will close winning for just 3% loss.

Ability to directly copy this account from VTMarket :

Set your account to "autoscale" on VT Trade to follow me with the same level of risk as me.

Using the VT Trade multiplier, you will win much faster but with much higher drawdown risk.


Aucun avis
2025.07.15 12:05
No swaps are charged
2025.07.15 12:05
No swaps are charged
2025.07.14 04:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.22 22:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.28 13:03
No swaps are charged
2025.05.28 13:03
No swaps are charged
2025.05.27 02:15
80% of growth achieved within 33 days. This comprises 3.93% of days out of 840 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.23 09:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.22 11:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.21 23:05
80% of growth achieved within 41 days. This comprises 4.91% of days out of 835 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.23 12:09
No swaps are charged
2025.04.23 12:09
No swaps are charged
2025.04.16 21:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.12.17 01:58
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.17 00:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.16 18:17
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.16 17:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.12 12:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.12 04:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.10 20:58
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
