SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Scalper Trader VTMarket
David CAUJOLLE

Scalper Trader VTMarket

David CAUJOLLE
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
138 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 3000 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 155%
VTMarkets-Live 3
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
6 182
Profit Trade:
4 986 (80.65%)
Loss Trade:
1 196 (19.35%)
Best Trade:
4 183.42 EUR
Worst Trade:
-6 490.04 EUR
Profitto lordo:
142 885.51 EUR (1 494 110 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-136 948.10 EUR (1 135 963 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
114 (517.55 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
4 302.87 EUR (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.02
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
53.96%
Ultimo trade:
23 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
51
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.19
Long Trade:
3 430 (55.48%)
Short Trade:
2 752 (44.52%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.04
Profitto previsto:
0.96 EUR
Profitto medio:
28.66 EUR
Perdita media:
-114.51 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
15 (-368.79 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-6 490.04 EUR (1)
Crescita mensile:
2.01%
Previsione annuale:
22.00%
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
176.98 EUR
Massimale:
31 316.83 EUR (79.79%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
84.28% (31 316.83 EUR)
Per equità:
82.26% (27 587.86 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD-ECN 551
NZDCAD-ECN 497
USDCHF-ECN 321
USDCAD-ECN 302
GBPUSD-ECN 286
AUDUSD-ECN 241
EURNZD-ECN 221
EURGBP-ECN 216
GBPCAD-ECN 205
NZDCHF-ECN 204
AUDCAD-ECN 194
NZDUSD-ECN 190
GBPNZD-ECN 182
EURCHF-ECN 180
GBPJPY-ECN 178
USDSGD-ECN 175
GBPAUD-ECN 170
USDJPY-ECN 164
GBPCHF-ECN 153
EURCAD-ECN 149
AUDNZD-ECN 146
AUDCHF-ECN 144
EURJPY-ECN 143
CHFJPY-ECN 142
NZDJPY-ECN 142
CADCHF-ECN 140
CADJPY-ECN 138
EURAUD-ECN 137
AUDJPY-ECN 123
XAUUSD-ECN 90
EURSGD-ECN 39
UKOUSD-ECN 18
XAGUSD-ECN 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD-ECN -536
NZDCAD-ECN 4.2K
USDCHF-ECN -4K
USDCAD-ECN 838
GBPUSD-ECN -1.6K
AUDUSD-ECN 514
EURNZD-ECN -9K
EURGBP-ECN 1.8K
GBPCAD-ECN 1.6K
NZDCHF-ECN 1.4K
AUDCAD-ECN 824
NZDUSD-ECN 2.4K
GBPNZD-ECN 2.9K
EURCHF-ECN 1.8K
GBPJPY-ECN -4.1K
USDSGD-ECN 1.8K
GBPAUD-ECN 1.6K
USDJPY-ECN 780
GBPCHF-ECN -151
EURCAD-ECN -202
AUDNZD-ECN 975
AUDCHF-ECN 763
EURJPY-ECN 250
CHFJPY-ECN -263
NZDJPY-ECN 2K
CADCHF-ECN 1.3K
CADJPY-ECN 661
EURAUD-ECN 1K
AUDJPY-ECN 916
XAUUSD-ECN -3.4K
EURSGD-ECN -750
UKOUSD-ECN 332
XAGUSD-ECN 4
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD-ECN -7.3K
NZDCAD-ECN 41K
USDCHF-ECN -5.4K
USDCAD-ECN 29K
GBPUSD-ECN 9.2K
AUDUSD-ECN 16K
EURNZD-ECN -13K
EURGBP-ECN 22K
GBPCAD-ECN 12K
NZDCHF-ECN 14K
AUDCAD-ECN 16K
NZDUSD-ECN 22K
GBPNZD-ECN 39K
EURCHF-ECN 9.3K
GBPJPY-ECN -29K
USDSGD-ECN 17K
GBPAUD-ECN 2.8K
USDJPY-ECN 37K
GBPCHF-ECN 4.3K
EURCAD-ECN 11K
AUDNZD-ECN 14K
AUDCHF-ECN 5.2K
EURJPY-ECN 2K
CHFJPY-ECN -5K
NZDJPY-ECN 19K
CADCHF-ECN 3.3K
CADJPY-ECN 17K
EURAUD-ECN 9.9K
AUDJPY-ECN 16K
XAUUSD-ECN 19K
EURSGD-ECN -2.6K
UKOUSD-ECN 21K
XAGUSD-ECN 15
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4 183.42 EUR
Worst Trade: -6 490 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +517.55 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -368.79 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VTMarkets-Live 3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

My trading experience is over 15 years.

The strategy I use in my trading consists of several automated systems which include long term, medium and short term trading.

This system is therefore a mixture of Scalping, Day Trading and Swing Trading. Signals are generated using custom indicators over multiple timeframes.

I use various approaches in my method using both indicators and price action.

90% of winning trades will be closed within the day with 50% in less than an hour.

5% of trades will be closed in less than 5 days and 5% in more than 5 days.

Around 97% of trades will close winning for just 3% loss.

Ability to directly copy this account from VTMarket :

Set your account to "autoscale" on VT Trade to follow me with the same level of risk as me.

Using the VT Trade multiplier, you will win much faster but with much higher drawdown risk.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.07.15 12:05
No swaps are charged
2025.07.15 12:05
No swaps are charged
2025.07.14 04:08
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.22 22:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.05.28 13:03
No swaps are charged
2025.05.28 13:03
No swaps are charged
2025.05.27 02:15
80% of growth achieved within 33 days. This comprises 3.93% of days out of 840 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.05.23 09:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.22 11:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.05.21 23:05
80% of growth achieved within 41 days. This comprises 4.91% of days out of 835 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.04.23 12:09
No swaps are charged
2025.04.23 12:09
No swaps are charged
2025.04.16 21:42
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.12.17 01:58
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.17 00:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.16 18:17
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.16 17:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.12 12:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.12 04:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.12.10 20:58
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Scalper Trader VTMarket
3000USD al mese
155%
0
0
USD
7.8K
EUR
138
75%
6 182
80%
100%
1.04
0.96
EUR
84%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.