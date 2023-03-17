My trading experience is over 15 years.

The strategy I use in my trading consists of several automated systems which include long term, medium and short term trading.

This system is therefore a mixture of Scalping, Day Trading and Swing Trading. Signals are generated using custom indicators over multiple timeframes.

I use various approaches in my method using both indicators and price action.

90% of winning trades will be closed within the day with 50% in less than an hour.

5% of trades will be closed in less than 5 days and 5% in more than 5 days.

Around 97% of trades will close winning for just 3% loss.

Ability to directly copy this account from VTMarket :

Set your account to "autoscale" on VT Trade to follow me with the same level of risk as me.

Using the VT Trade multiplier, you will win much faster but with much higher drawdown risk.