Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4

Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4

 

This version only supports orders with a single order transaction count of<0.1. If the single order transaction count is>0.1, please subscribe to a higher version

 

This EA is not actively profitable, but only uses trading time to increase trading frequency and achieve the goal of saving swap fees.

 

Working principle: This EA will generate MQL4 Experts Orderhis before the trading deadline of the day_ The today.csv file is used to record the information that has been opened on the current day, generate the MQL4 Experts Orderhis.csv file to record all opening information that needs to be closed after running this EA, close the opened orders that need to pay swap fees, and then read Orderhis after the opening of the next day of the transaction_ Today. csv will cover the positions that were closed the previous day to avoid incurring swap fees.

 

1. Pay attention to market trading hours. Market quotation - corresponding varieties - specifications, check trading time, and adjust EA parameters based on the trading time of the securities firm

 

2. This EA only closes open orders and does not handle limit and stop orders

 

Disclaimer:

 

1. Due to numerous uncontrollable reasons such as traders and the internet, this product does not guarantee the success of every order transaction.

 

2. The price for placing orders for replenishment is adjusted by the user by setting the price difference parameters for replenishment

 

 

 

Expected savings calculation

 

Based on the swap -9.4 calculation, the total transaction volume reached 1 transaction, and it is expected to save $9.4.  3.2 hand transactions can recover the cost of purchasing this EA.


Produits recommandés
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4 v1
Hong Zhen Zou
Utilitaires
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4   This version only supports orders with a single order transaction count of=0.01. If the single order transaction count is=0.01, please subscribe to a higher version   This EA is not actively profitable, but only uses trading time to increase trading frequency and achieve the goal of saving swap fees.   Working principle: This EA will generate MQL4 Experts Orderhis before the trading deadline of the day_ The today.csv file is used to record the information that has been
FREE
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4 10
Hong Zhen Zou
Utilitaires
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4   This version only supports orders with a single order transaction count of<10. If the single order transaction count is>10, please subscribe to a higher version This EA is not actively profitable, but only uses trading time to increase trading frequency and achieve the goal of saving swap fees.   Working principle: This EA will generate MQL4 Experts Orderhis before the trading deadline of the day_ The today.csv file is used to record the information that has been opened
Telegram Pro
Aleksei Semenko
Utilitaires
Utility for informing in telegrams with a wide functionality -->>> English parameters menu version, Russian menu parameters version  here first 10 sales at $ 30, next 10 at $ 40 and so on Works correctly with Windows 10, Windows Server 2012 and above Can send notifications to channel or private messages : Signal name (it is convenient to send signals from several terminals to one channel) Opening an order (instrument, volume, order type, quote, take profit, stop loss, order number, opening time
Porsaj News and Economic Calendar
Jan Bungeroth
Utilitaires
Note: After installation, please go to Tools>Options>Expert Advisors and add https://porsaj.com to 'Allow WebRequest for listed URL'. Still Problem?! Please check Internet connection! An economic calendar in the context of forex refers to a tool or resource that provides information about upcoming economic events, indicators, and data releases that can potentially impact the financial markets, particularly the foreign exchange market. It helps traders stay informed about key economic announce
PZ Trade Pad EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (30)
Utilitaires
This simple visual expert advisor allows you to trade easily from the chart. It handles risk management for you and can perform several useful tasks with your existing trades, saving time and making risk-management for each individual trade easier.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade easily from the chart Trade with precise risk management, hassle free Trade pending order with drag and drop price selection Set SL and TP levels with drag and drop pr
FREE
Trade Manager 4 Lite
MPP Labs
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager 4 Lite is trading panel developed with a goal to make manual trading in some (routine) task easier. Trade Manager 4 Lite also works in Strategy Tester. Version for Meta Trader 5 is here: Trade Manager 5 Lite Main features of Trade Manager 4 Lite Trading for Forex and CFDs Support for 4 and 5 digit brokers 65 combinations to set order Set Take Profit, Stop Loss and entry level for Pending Order with lines positioned on the chart Break Even Trailing Stop Loss Multiple Orders at one
Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilitaires
Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
MakingAssistantNetworker
Iurii Kuksov
Utilitaires
C'est un panneau commun qui expose un réseau d'ordres d'achat et de vente. Ferme cet ordre de conseiller sur le bénéfice défini dans les paramètres. Ensuite, il y a un paramètre et appelé Ladder qui comprend que la distance entre les ordres commencent à augmenter par les points spécifiés par le paramètre ladder (ici, dans les paramètres de base est de 10 points) signifie le deuxième ordre de 10 points, le troisième ordre de 20 points, le quatrième ordre de 40 points, etc. Ensuite, ce qui est i
All M1 currency pairs
Damir Duseev
Utilitaires
This script is designed to automatically open charts for all available forex pairs on the MetaTrader 4 platform, as well as the gold (XAUUSD) chart. The script iterates through all symbols available on the platform, determines which of them are forex pairs, and opens their charts on the M1 (one minute) timeframe. Key Features: Gold Chart Opening: The script automatically opens the XAUUSD (gold/dollar) chart if this symbol is available from your broker. If the gold symbol is not found, an error m
ONE CLICK CLOSE smart
Cuong Pham
Utilitaires
This utility tool help you to close all orders or apart of all (you can choose which symbol you want) immediately with only ONE CLICK, its work very fast ,so it will helpful for you in your trading to manage trading faster. If you want to close all orders, you just need to let symbol parameter is blank (like in default setting). If you want to close all orders of one pair (for example EURUSD orders) you need to put symbol =EURUSD (see screenshot below). This is a script, so its will be putted in
SL and TP Setter
Giacomo Barone
4 (1)
Utilitaires
You can manually open a trade (one click), and this EA will take care of setting the SL and TP. SL and TP are set based on the number of pips you specify in the input screen. You can also choose monetary SL and TP. SL and TP are determined based on the weighted average price (WAP), so if you open a new trade, SL and TP will be updated according to the new WAP. The WAP is not unique but differentiated between buy and sell trades (this is useful only if you open opposite trades on the same chart)
FREE
TimeFilter simple 4
Andrej Nikitin
1 (1)
Utilitaires
The indicator is an inter-week hourly filter. When executing trading operations, the indicator allows considering time features of each trading session. Permissive and restrictive filter intervals are set in string form. The used format is [first day]-[last day]:[first hour]-[last hour]. See the screenshots for examples. Parameters: Good Time for trade - intervals when trading is allowed. Bad Time for trade - intervals when trading is forbidden. time filter shift (hours) - hourly shift. percenta
Trading Dashboard MT4
Fatih Selim Demir
Utilitaires
Trading Dashboard MT4 | One-Click Trade Management, Profit Lock, and Break-Even Panel Category: Utility | Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) | Author: Fatih Selim Demir Product Overview The Trading Dashboard MT4 is designed to deliver speed and complete control for manual traders. Manage all your trading operations directly from the chart. This panel enables one-click position opening/closing, profit taking, and instant adjustment of Stop-Loss/Take-Profit levels. It is the perfect tool for both begin
FREE
News Panel MT4
Omar Alkassar
1 (1)
Utilitaires
News Panel for MetaTrader est un outil qui affiche les données du calendrier économique au sein de la plateforme de trading MetaTrader. L'outil extrait les actualités économiques et les communiqués de données de sources externes, telles que les sites Web d'actualités financières ou les fournisseurs de données, et les affiche dans un format facile à lire. L'outil permet aux traders de filtrer les communiqués de presse par source, fuseau horaire, niveau d'impact, devise et méthode de notification.
Lot Lines Calculator
Vyacheslav Ustinov
Indicateurs
Most professional traders declare strict compliance with risk management. This simple tool allows quick calculation of trading lot size in accordance with the following basic risk management rules: The maximum allowable risk is set as a fixed percentage of the account deposit (for example, 1-2%). The risk is measured as a distance in points between the order opening level and the stop loss level. It is always difficult for beginners to calculate trade lot based on the risk value, so this indicat
Basic Renko MT4
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
3.86 (7)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Renko de base est un outil puissant pour les traders à la recherche d'une perspective claire et concise du marché. Notre indicateur simplifie non seulement la visualisation des tendances, mais offre également des alertes précises pour les renversements, fournissant un avantage stratégique dans votre trading / Version MT5 gratuite Caractéristiques Entièrement personnalisable: Adaptez l'indicateur à vos préférences grâce à des options de personnalisation avancées. Des couleurs aux
FREE
Lot by Risk
Sergey Vasilev
4.83 (23)
Utilitaires
La barre de trading Lot by Risk est conçue pour le trading manuel. C'est un moyen alternatif d'envoyer des ordres. La première caractéristique du panneau est l'affichage pratique des ordres à l'aide de lignes de contrôle. La deuxième caractéristique est le calcul du volume de la transaction à un risque donné en présence d'une ligne stop loss. Les lignes de contrôle sont affichées à l'aide de raccourcis clavier: take profit-touche T Par défaut; price-touche P par Défaut; stop loss – touche s p
FREE
Chart Button
Chantal Sala
Utilitaires
Chart Button is a very useful indicator that allows you to navigate all charts with a simple click. This tool has been designed to work both vertically and horizontally. The particularity of this navigator is that you can change more charts simultaneously setting the input value. This tool will give you the ability to optimize your navigation and speed up all your analyzes. Input Values Direction (the direction of symbols buttons) Horizontal Vertical 32 SYMBOLS Forex_Suffix_Symbols (add Forex S
DynamicTradeLines
Nigel Wilkins
Utilitaires
This utility provides a very intuitive, versatile and helpful visual display of the live trades in a chart window - particularly good if you have a basket of live trades. How to use The program runs as a Non-Trading Expert Advisor - it is not an indicator. Therefore it should be placed in the Expert Advisors folder and then attached to a separate chart window, maybe stacked in front of your live EA trading window - see screenshots for many variations. Or you could trade manually in the Dynamic
Entry Orders Pro MT4
Tran Nhat Minh
Utilitaires
Pro Minimalist Trade Assistant : Focusing on Risk Management and Strict Trade Discipline for Each Trading Style The benefits of EA: 1.Intuitive Graphical Interface:  Take control with an excellent graphical dashboard featuring outstanding parameters for swift order execution. Enjoy a sleek and customizable interface with the option to switch between dark and light themes 2.Support for Cultivating Trading Discipline Habits Adhering to your trading style is essential. Each Trading style is tailor
Chart Trader
FX AutoTrader
Utilitaires
ChartTrader is a professional trading tool that every trader needs in their toolbox. It has been developed to work with the MT4 Platform. ChartTrader offers a number of options to make placing orders in the Forex market quick and easy. The GUI sits on the chart window so there is no need to navigate to separate windows when placing orders. The program allows you to set pending and instant orders. It has a built in risk management system, so every trade can risk a percentage or a fixed amount in
Time Lines for MT4
Koji Kobayashi
Utilitaires
Time Line (Traders Club)  機能: 昨日高値、安値、本日始値、高値、安値の時間から線を引きます。 時間足により表示する時間が変わります。 1分、5分足では1時間ごとの表示 15分、30分足では4時間ごとの表示 1時間、4時間は12時間ごとの表示 日足以降は時間は表示されません。 高値安値は週足より下位足で表示されます。 各ラベルを変更可能になります。 更新頻度を変更できるのでチャート表示が 重くなることはありません。 各パラメータの説明： Difference hours form Server Time: サーバとの時間差を入力します。 Yesterday High Label:昨日高値のラベルを設定します。 Yesterday Low Label:昨日安値のラベルを設定します。 Show open line:true 始値の線を表示するかどうか Today Open Label:本日始値のラベルを設定します。 Today High Label:本日高値のラベルを設定します。 Today Low Label:本日安値のラベルを設定します。 Lim
Average Trailing Stop
Mehmet Cak
5 (2)
Utilitaires
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New version of this product is here :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/59924?source=Site+Profile+Seller -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL TAKE PROFIT & TOTAL TRAILING STOP. Average Take Profit & Average Trailing Stop. Setup  TO
FREE
Sensitive Price Levels
Marco Malguzz
Utilitaires
The Sensitive Price Level indicator (SPL) draws fixed horizontal levels on charts that allow seeing sensitive target prices, helping to find more accurate entry points to open or close your trades. It is a needful instrument to take a decision in trading activity and to give a clear orientation on charts. A simple control panel allows calculating operation costs and lots. Features 1.Grid visualization price levels multiple of 10X,100X,1000X, identified by colors: - 10X     : DIMGRAY dot lines. -
BreakEven ProSync MT4
Rosen Kanev Kanev
Utilitaires
BreakEven ProSync EA – Trade Management & Risk Control Tool Overview BreakEven ProSync EA is an expert advisor for   MetaTrader 4  that helps traders manage open positions efficiently by   automating stop-loss adjustments   and ensuring position synchronization. This tool is designed for traders who want to standardize their stop-loss and take-profit levels across multiple trades while integrating a break-even function. The EA works by calculating the  average price   of all open positions and
Trade Panel Pro by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.85 (33)
Utilitaires
Fully functional manual trade panel with risk/reward, auto SL, lot size calculation, one-click trading, hidden (virtual) stop loss/take profit and pending orders, scale in and out of trades (partial close), news events and more. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Brings an incredible amount of functionality to MetaTrader for free and for both demo and live accounts. Features Lot size calculation - based on % of account to risk, fixed amount or dynamic lots Automatic take profit base
FREE
Trend Mate MultiFrame
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
Indicateurs
This EA is an extension for the free trade indicator Trend Mate . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50082 The main idea is to support your decision to  trade  according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. For this extension of the free indicator now it is possible to filter the current trend info with other timeframes. For example show trend for timeframe M5 considering also timeframe
EasyTradePad
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Utilitaires
EasyTradePad – Panneau de trading pour MetaTrader 4 EasyTradePad   est un outil de trading manuel et semi-automatisé. Son interface permet une gestion rapide des ordres et des positions, ainsi que des calculs de gestion des risques en un clic. Caractéristiques du panneau : Ouvrir et fermer des transactions avec un risque prédéfini (% ou devise de dépôt) Définissez SL et TP en points, en pourcentages ou en valeurs monétaires Calculer automatiquement le ratio risque/récompense Déplacez le stop lo
Advanced NNFX Trade Panel With News Filter MT4
Manuel Alejandro Cercos Perez
Utilitaires
Complete Trade Panel for the No Nonsense Forex method: This panel encapsulates almost all things you will need to execute your own NNFX algorithm, helping you trade even faster and easier. It has 3 parts: Symbol Panel Switch to any symbol in your charts quickly by pressing its name. Additional information can be displayed in the panel: currently open trades , correlation of those trades with other symbols (except if their stop loss is in breakeven or positive) and upcoming news (next daily candl
ScalpingOne for MT4free
Xian Er Sha Ao
3 (1)
Utilitaires
Scalping Day Trading Support Utility Scalping One MT4 free One position is displayed with one button. View P & L, Lot, and Point in real time. It is possible to switch the display of positions of only chart currencies and all currency pairs.  (The free version has only 3 positions) Supports automatic identification in Japanese and English   Account currency notation corresponds to dollar, euro, pound, yen (automatic identification) The timeline drawing function can be linked with the clock disp
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilitaires
Découvrez une expérience exceptionnellement rapide de copie de trades avec le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . Avec sa configuration facile en 1 minute, ce copieur de trades vous permet de copier des trades entre plusieurs terminaux MetaTrader sur le même ordinateur Windows ou Windows VPS avec des vitesses de copie ultra-rapides de moins de 0.5 seconde. Que vous soyez un trader débutant ou professionnel, le Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offre une large gamme d'options pour le personnaliser en fonction d
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Utilitaires
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Equity Protect Pro : Votre expert en protection de compte complet pour un trading en toute sérénité Si vous recherchez des fonctionnalités telles que la protection de compte, la protection des capitaux propres, la protection de portefeuille, la protection multi-stratégies, la protection des bénéfices, la prise de bénéfices, la sécurité de trading, les programmes de contrôle des risques, le contrôle automatique des risques, la liquidation automatique, la liquidation conditionnelle, la liquidatio
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Utilitaires
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilitaires
Seconds Chart — un outil unique pour créer des graphiques en secondes dans MetaTrader 4 . Grâce à Seconds Chart , vous pouvez créer un graphique avec une période définie en secondes, offrant une flexibilité et une précision idéales pour l'analyse, indisponibles sur les graphiques standards en minutes ou en heures. Par exemple, la période S15 indique un graphique avec des bougies d'une durée de 15 secondes. Vous pouvez utiliser n'importe quel indicateur, expert advisor (EA) ou script. Leur utilis
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Utilitaires
Basket EA MT4 est un outil puissant de capture de bénéfices et un système complet de protection de compte, le tout réuni dans une solution simple et facile à utiliser. Son objectif principal est de vous donner un contrôle total sur le profit et la perte global de votre compte en gérant toutes les positions ouvertes au niveau du panier (basket), plutôt que traitement individuellement. Le EA propose une gamme complète de fonctions au niveau du panier : take profit, stop loss, break even et trailin
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilitaires
Le MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider est un outil facile à utiliser et entièrement personnalisable qui permet d'envoyer des signaux à Telegram, transformant ainsi votre compte en fournisseur de signaux. Le format des messages est entièrement personnalisable ! Cependant, pour une utilisation simple, vous pouvez également opter pour un modèle prédéfini et activer ou désactiver des parties spécifiques du message. [ Démonstration ]   [ Manuel ] [ Version MT5 ] [ Version Discord ] [ Canal Telegram ]  N
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilitaires
Expert Advisor Risk Manager pour MT4 est un programme très important et, à mon avis, nécessaire pour chaque commerçant. Avec cet Expert Advisor, vous pourrez contrôler le risque de votre compte de trading. Le contrôle des risques et des bénéfices peut être effectué à la fois en termes monétaires et en termes de pourcentage. Pour que l'Expert Advisor fonctionne, attachez-le simplement au tableau des paires de devises et définissez les valeurs de risque acceptables dans la devise du dépôt ou en
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilitaires
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitaires
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilitaires
Télégramme vers MT4 :   la solution ultime pour copier des signaux Simplifiez votre trading avec   Telegram vers MT4   , l'utilitaire de pointe conçu pour copier les signaux de trading directement depuis les canaux et chats Telegram vers votre plateforme MetaTrader 4, sans DLL. Cette solution robuste garantit une exécution fluide des signaux avec une précision et des options de personnalisation inégalées, vous faisant gagner du temps et optimisant votre efficacité. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Cara
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Utilitaires
Trade Copier est un utilitaire professionnel conçu pour copier et synchroniser les commandesentre les comptes de trading. Les commandes sont copiées du compte/terminal du fournisseur vers le compte/terminal du destinataire, qui sont installés sur le même ordinateur ou vps. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Principales fonctionnalités et avantages: Prend en charge la copie des commandes MT4> MT4, MT4> MT5, MT5>
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Utilitaires
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Partial Closure EA MT4 vous permet de clôturer partiellement n'importe quelle position sur votre compte, manuellement selon un pourcentage choisi de la taille du lot et/ou par numéro de ticket, ou automatiquement selon des pourcentages définis des niveaux de TP/SL, en clôturant un pourcentage de la taille de lot initiale sur jusqu’à 10 niveaux de take profit et 10 de stop loss. Il peut gérer toutes ou certaines des transactions de votre compte en spécifiant ou en excluant certains numéros magiq
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Utilitaires
Clôture des positions dans MetaTrader 4 après avoir atteint le bénéfice/perte total avec la fonction de suivi des bénéfices. Vous pouvez activer les arrêts virtuels (ordre séparé) . Calcul et clôture des positions ACHAT et VENTE séparément (ACHAT VENTE séparé) . Fermeture et calcul de tous les symboles ou du symbole courant uniquement (Tous les symboles) . Activer le suivi pour le profit ( Trailing Profit ). Clôture sur le total des profits et pertes en devise de dépôt, en points, ou en % du so
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitaires
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilitaires
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilitaires
Exp-Averager   est conçu pour faire la moyenne de vos transactions qui ont reçu un certain retrait en ouvrant des transactions de moyenne. Le conseiller a la possibilité d'ouvrir de nouvelles positions en tendance ou à contre-courant. Il comprend également une fonction intelligente de stop suiveur qui s'applique à une série de positions. Le conseiller peut augmenter ou diminuer la taille du lot des positions. Il s'agit d'une stratégie largement utilisée pour ramener les positions perdantes au p
Plus de l'auteur
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4 v1
Hong Zhen Zou
Utilitaires
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4   This version only supports orders with a single order transaction count of=0.01. If the single order transaction count is=0.01, please subscribe to a higher version   This EA is not actively profitable, but only uses trading time to increase trading frequency and achieve the goal of saving swap fees.   Working principle: This EA will generate MQL4 Experts Orderhis before the trading deadline of the day_ The today.csv file is used to record the information that has been
FREE
Avoid SWAP fees MT4 per orderlots less than 1
Hong Zhen Zou
Utilitaires
This version only supports orders with a single order transaction count of<1. If the single order transaction count is>1, please subscribe to a higher version This EA is not actively profitable, but only uses trading time to increase trading frequency and achieve the goal of saving swap fees. Working principle: This EA will generate MQL4 Experts Orderhis before the trading deadline of the day_ The today.csv file is used to record the information that has been opened on the current day, generat
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4 10
Hong Zhen Zou
Utilitaires
Avoid SWAP fees EA MT4   This version only supports orders with a single order transaction count of<10. If the single order transaction count is>10, please subscribe to a higher version This EA is not actively profitable, but only uses trading time to increase trading frequency and achieve the goal of saving swap fees.   Working principle: This EA will generate MQL4 Experts Orderhis before the trading deadline of the day_ The today.csv file is used to record the information that has been opened
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis