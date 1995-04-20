The Volume New indicator is the main indicator for calculating direction of price movement by tick volumes.

The indicator generates the maximum number of signals that it is possible to filter according to your strategies.

The indicator does not redraw or lag and generates a signal according to the settings SIGNALBAR values,

default 1 - after the close of the current candle.

The number of history bars for calculation is set in the indicator menu by the value BarsCount, default is 500 bars.

